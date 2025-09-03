TOOTRiS Partners with Healthy Kids Music Network to Provide Families and Providers Educational and Wellness Resources

Partnership brings calming music, educational content, and wellness-focused tools to enrich Child Care programs and support families at home

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest platform for on-demand Child Care, announced a new partnership with the Healthy Kids Music Network (HKMN), a groundbreaking YouTube destination created by Badanamu, one of the world’s most beloved children’s brands.

HKMN blends calming music, binaural beats, and soothing visuals designed to reduce stress, improve focus, and support children’s emotional well-being. With more than 50 billion streams worldwide and hit shows on Netflix and BBC, Badanamu is bringing its trusted edu-tainment expertise into the children’s mental health space — and TOOTRiS is proud to spotlight this resource to both families and Child Care providers.

To kickoff the partnership, HKMN has created a unique custom song/video for TOOTRiS parents and providers.

For parents, HKMN offers a digital sanctuary that can help children find peace and focus at home — whether during bedtime, homework, or moments of rest. For Child Care providers — especially the thousands of in-home programs that make up the backbone of early education — HKMN offers fresh educational content and calming soundscapes that can be easily integrated into daily routines, from nap time to creative play.

“In today’s stress-filled world, families and providers alike are looking for resources that support children’s emotional development,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “By partnering with the Healthy Kids Music Network, TOOTRiS is making it easier for families and educators to access clinically-backed, wellness-focused tools that help children reach their absolute potential.”

A Movement for Children’s Well-Being

The Healthy Kids Music Network is a growing community-driven mission. With partners like Moshi Kids, Zenimal, and now TOOTRiS, HKMN unites innovators in education, wellness, and entertainment to give families and Child Care providers new ways to support children’s social-emotional growth. A portion of proceeds from the channel also supports nonprofits aiding children with mental health challenges and physical impairments.

“Children today are growing up in a world that rarely slows down,” said TV Producer and Music Creator Dylan Berry at Badanamu. “HKMN was created to provide calm, focus, and joy through music and mindfulness. By joining forces with TOOTRiS, we’re extending these tools to both families and the providers who shape children’s earliest experiences.”

To view the HKMN playlist click here. The entire Badanamu media library can be accessed here.

About Healthy Kids Music Network

HKMN delivers calming, clinically-informed soundscapes and soft, looping visuals designed to ease stress and enhance focus in young children. Accessible globally via YouTube, the platform serves as a valuable resource for families at home and Child Care providers in classrooms or programs.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

