Survive—The legendary anime series returns after 15 years: ‘HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD DAY 0’ Pre-Registration Opens

CTW Inc. announces global pre-registration for ‘HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD DAY 0,’ a survival tower defense game based on the anime series.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

, a new survival tower defense experience unfolds.'HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD DAY 0' is a strategy game based on the hit anime 'HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD'. The game features newly created character artwork and original in-game content. Players can build teams of unique allies and engage in battles set against the backdrop of a collapsing society.Official Channels Now Live. Pre-registration Starts Today.To mark the announcement, official social media channels have been launched. Updates will include in-development game footage, character introductions, and promotional campaigns featuring Amazon gift card giveaways and original merchandise. The official WhatsApp account will also provide wallpapers and quizzes.■ How to Pre-registerRegister via official WhatsApp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=85284387889&text=Preregistration Follow on X (Twitter): https://x.com/intent/follow?screen_name=HOTD_ZeroEN Register on the official game page: https://g123.jp/game/hotd?lang=en Pre-registration CampaignRewards will be distributed based on the total number of pre-registrations10,000: Normal Supply Box Key x1030,000: Normal Supply Box Key x10, Adv. Supply Box Key x1050,000: Normal Supply Box Key x10, Adv. Supply Box Key x10, Saeko Busujima (Partner Skin: Kunoichi)About the GamePlayers take on the role of Takashi Komuro, the original series protagonist, and strive to survive in a world under siege. Bases can be rebuilt and defended through strategic tower defense battles. A range of recruitable characters enables the formation of custom parties to endure the crisis.All character artwork has been newly produced for this title, recreating iconic moments from the anime while also introducing original scenarios.Character Introduction■Takashi KomuroThe main protagonist and a second-year student at Fujimi High School. An ordinary boy who grows into a true leader through battle.■Rei MiyamotoTakashi’s childhood friend. A master of the spear with powerful solo combat skills.■Saeko BusujimaA third-year student at Fujimi High School and captain of the Kendo Club. During her journey with Takashi’s group, she awakens her hidden sadistic side. She's also a great cook, making her contrasting traits especially appealing.Game OverviewTitle: HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD DAY 0Genre: RPGPrice: Free-to-play (with in-game purchases)Supported Languages (Planned): Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean■What is the TV anime "HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD"?An anime adaptation of the popular manga by Daisuke Sato,Shouji Sato.Fujimi High School has been turned into a crucible of hell by intruders - "Them"!They attacked, ate and infected people throughout the school.In the school that has become a living hell, Takashi Komuro, his childhood friend Rei Miyamoto, and his best friend Hisashi Igou take refuge.However, Hisashi got bitten by "Them" while protecting Rei, and turns into one of "Them"...The remaining two survivors join up with their classmates: Saya Takagi, Kota Hirano, the kendo club leader Saeko Busujima, and the school doctor Shizuka Marikawa. They are determined to escape the school!Is there any way for them to survive?■What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ■ About CTWCTW is a NASDAQ-listed integrated internet platform service company and the driving force of the G123 gaming platform.Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform companyWebsite: https://ctw.inc/ ©DAISUKE SATO・ SHOUJI SATO / FUJIMI SHOBO / H.O.T.D Project©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.※All company names and product names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Inc. announces the launch of G123 ’s latest title: ' HIGH SCHOOL OF THE DEAD DAY 0 (HOTDZero)'. Alongside this announcement, official social media channels have been opened, and global pre-registration has begun.▶ Pre-registration link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=85284387889&text=Preregistration In a world overrun by

