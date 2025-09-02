Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,275 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Proposed Nova Scotia Power Rate Hike

CANADA, September 2 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston in response to Nova Scotia Power’s application for a rate increase filed with the Nova Scotia Energy Board.

Time and time again, Nova Scotia Power shows Nova Scotians how out of touch they are.

After overseeing one of the largest data breaches in our province’s history, asking Nova Scotians to pay more should not be the utility’s first move.

We still feel betrayed by Nova Scotia Power. This is not the time for a rate increase. This is a time for Nova Scotia Power to show they understand Nova Scotians and withdraw or significantly reduce their application.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement on Proposed Nova Scotia Power Rate Hike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more