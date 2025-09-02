Statement on Proposed Nova Scotia Power Rate Hike
CANADA, September 2 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston in response to Nova Scotia Power’s application for a rate increase filed with the Nova Scotia Energy Board.
Time and time again, Nova Scotia Power shows Nova Scotians how out of touch they are.
After overseeing one of the largest data breaches in our province’s history, asking Nova Scotians to pay more should not be the utility’s first move.
We still feel betrayed by Nova Scotia Power. This is not the time for a rate increase. This is a time for Nova Scotia Power to show they understand Nova Scotians and withdraw or significantly reduce their application.
