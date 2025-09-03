Submit Release
Saskatchewan Wildfire Update September 2

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 2, 2025

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, there are 47 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, nine are categorized as contained, two not contained, 32 are ongoing assessments and four are listed as protecting values. 

The TRAIL Fire, west of Beauval, and the MUSKEG Fire, north of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval, are currently categorized as not contained.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is not involved with any evacuations at this time. 

Remain Vigilant in Preventing Wildfires 

Although the number of wildfires in the province is decreasing, the SPSA reminds residents that the wildfire season is not over. 

Improved weather conditions have helped to reduce the threat of wildfires but warmer temperatures and dry conditions can quickly change the wildfire risk across the province, as experienced last week with the hot weather conditions. 

Wildfire season does not have a fixed or direct end. It is a fluid situation that can change suddenly due to shifting weather conditions, regardless of the time frame of the season. 

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office. 

The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca

