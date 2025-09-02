Governor Abbott Announces Extension for FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Period For Texas Flooding

TEXAS, September 2 - September 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that at his request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the Individual Assistance registration period for Texans impacted by flooding that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Individuals who live in qualifying counties now have until September 28th to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.

"Texas continues to rebuild and recover in the communities impacted by catastrophic floods over the Fourth of July weekend," said Governor Abbott. "Together, with our federal partners, we will ensure that all Texans who qualify for financial assistance have ample time to apply. I thank FEMA for extending the Individual Assistance registration period to September 28th for Texans who continue to heal from this devastating tragedy."

Qualifying Texans in Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties may be eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which provide financial assistance for qualifying disaster-related expenses.

Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Texans can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center for more information on applying for disaster assistance and accessing available services. Local officials across impacted communities have also opened disaster outreach centers with support from state, federal and non-profit partners.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to and recover from flooding, including: