Archo Unveils the 2025 ELAVAY HIV/AIDS Patient Advocacy Intelligence Report

New research highlights top advocacy leaders, including Gilead, ViiV, and Merck, as driving progress in partnerships, policy, and health equity.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archo Advocacy today announced the release of the 2025 ELAVAY HIV/AIDS Patient Advocacy Intelligence Report, the most comprehensive syndicated benchmark measuring how healthcare companies engage with patient advocates, professional societies, and community-based organizations in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Built from the direct input of more than 100 advocacy stakeholders, the report evaluates performance across six key areas: partnership strength, government policy engagement, corporate reputation, access and education initiatives, diversity and equity, and the impact on health equity.The findings reveal a dual reality: a handful of companies set new standards for collaboration and patient focus. At the same time, systemic funding and access gaps continue to put vulnerable populations at risk.TOP PERFORMING COMPANIESThe report identifies three leaders who consistently outpace peers across critical advocacy functions:• Gilead Sciences emerged as the most reliable partner overall, topping rankings in Partnerships & Program Support and Government Policy Engagement. Gilead Sciences earned high marks for disease education, research assistance, and policy discourse, backed by broad response coverage from advocacy groups.• ViiV Healthcare secured the #1 spot in Corporate Image & Reputation, recognized for innovation, inclusivity, and a deep understanding of patient needs. ViiV Healthcare’s HIV-focused mission translated into strong results in patient assistance programs and community-based engagement, earning praise for centering the voices of people living with HIV.• Merck consistently ranked among the top three across advocacy domains, being highlighted for its ethical standards, patient support, and leadership in health equity. Merck stood out for substantial contributions in social support.Other high scorers included Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech/Roche, and Kaiser Permanente, though with more limited engagement bases.THE IMPACT OF ADVOCACY IN HIV/AIDSThe report underscores that patient advocacy directly shapes HIV/AIDS outcomes, from equitable access to long-acting antiretrovirals to building inclusive clinical trials. Companies that invested early and consistently in advocacy relationships saw stronger reputational standing and greater patient trust.ViiV Healthcare’s patient assistance programs, consistently rated highest in both reach and satisfaction, have reduced financial barriers for thousands. Gilead Science’s longstanding community investments and Merck’s approachable, transparent partnerships with community-based organizations were repeatedly cited as catalysts for better access, policy wins, and improved patient navigation.KEY ISSUES AFFECTING PATIENTSDespite progress, the data paints a stark picture of persistent challenges:• Non-Medical Switching: Two-thirds of advocates reported that formulary-driven switching has a “high” or “extremely high” negative impact on patients. Forced medication changes disrupt viral suppression, worsen inequities, and disproportionately harm low-income individuals.• Copay Accumulators and Alternative Funding Programs: While 100% of respondents believe these mechanisms impact patients, advocates warned that patients remain largely uneducated about them. Accumulators and maximizers often exacerbate disparities by stripping financial assistance from underrepresented groups, leaving patients exposed to unaffordable costs.• Health Equity and SDOH: Gilead, ViiV, and Merck led equity-focused efforts, but gaps remain. Respondents ranked health equity as the most critical issue, ahead of drug pricing and innovation. Housing, economic inequality, and access to social support networks emerged as under-addressed determinants of patient outcomes.• Patient-Focused Medicine Development: While 83% of advocacy teams report involvement in clinical development, most still operate with five or fewer staff and minuscule budgets relative to billion-dollar pipelines. Advocates flagged the lack of meaningful inclusion in Diversity Action Plans and patient-reported outcomes in trials.EXPERT COMMENTARY“Too many companies are still checking boxes,” said Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives at Archo Advocacy. “The leaders in this report prove that authentic, two-way engagement with the HIV community drives both better science and better access.”Matt Toresco, CEO of Archo Advocacy and Editor-in-Chief of the ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Report, notes, “the gaps we highlight are not abstract; they are lived barriers that can mean the difference between viral suppression and treatment failure. This report should serve as both recognition for leaders and a wake-up call for laggards.”LOOKING AHEADThe 2025 ELAVAY HIV/AIDS Report arrives at a critical inflection point. While long-acting treatments, prevention strategies, and curative research show promise, the patient community continues to face fragmented systems, inequitable access, and underfunded advocacy teams.The research makes clear: embedding advocacy is no longer optional. Companies that align their strategy with patient voices will not only improve outcomes but also build the trust needed to sustain innovation in an era of scrutiny over cost and equity.Archo Advocacy calls on all healthcare stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers, and patient groups to prioritize sustained investment in advocacy capacity. Without it, the advancements in HIV/AIDS treatment risk being undermined by systemic inequities and shortsighted cost-containment measures.To subscribe to the ELAVAY Report and receive your HIV/AIDS advocacy performance dashboard, visit www.elavayreport.com or contact info@archo.io.ABOUT ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced from both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys conducted with an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patients and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.ABOUT ARCHO:Archo is recognized as a leader in patient advocacy intelligence and healthcare strategy. Archo’s platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patient advocacy functions in the life sciences industries. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.

