ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Mental Health Report Names Top Patient Advocacy Leaders & Exposes Patient Needs

Advocacy leaders rank Janssen, Otsuka, Neurocrine, and BMS at the top—while calling out gaps in access, affordability, and equity

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archo Advocacy today announced the release of the 2025 ELAVAY Advocacy Intelligence Mental Health Report, the industry’s only syndicated benchmark built from direct input from mental health advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based groups. ELAVAY highlights the trusted advocacy leaders and points out where the industry falls short in serving patients.The report assesses companies across the ten most critical advocacy functions in mental health: Partnerships & Program Support, Government Policy Engagement, Corporate Reputation, Expanding Access & Education, Advocacy & Community Relationships, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Health Equity & SDOH. It also evaluates industry performance on urgent patient issues, including Non-Medical Switching, Patient Assistance Programs, Patient-Focused Medicine Development, and policy response in a volatile political climate.Top Performers in Mental Health Patient Advocacy:Janssen once again leads in Partnerships & Program Support and Corporate Reputation. Otsuka closely follows with excellent scores in coalition building and research collaboration. Neurocrine Biosciences jumps into the top tier, ranking third in Partnerships & Programs Support and second in Corporate Reputation, praised for transparency and patient engagement. This is a big move for Neurocrine and shows it commitment in Mental Health advocacy as they move to 3rd place this year after ranking 6th last year. Lundbeck rises to fourth place, driven by high marks in trial collaboration and sharing scientific information. Bristol-Myers Squibb enters the top five with strong patient education and effective integration of lived experience.Other leaders include Takeda, Sage Therapeutics, and Teva for their equity-focused education initiatives; Boehringer Ingelheim, Myriad, and Biogen Idec for influencing state-level policy discussions; and Pfizer/Seagen, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Aetna/CVS Health for their efforts in expanding patient education and access.Persistent Gaps:Despite these advances, the data reveal significant gaps in support. Urgent action is needed to address these gaps to maximize patient care.• Patient Access Support: Organizations rated industry support at 4.0, while the preferred level is 5.8. Patients still face barriers to access.• Financial Support Initiatives: Companies achieved a score of 3.5, compared to an expected score of 5.0. Patients and their families struggle to obtain the medications they need.• Evidence-Based Care Guidelines: Current support scores 4.4, falling short of the desired 5.5. Patients often experience inconsistent and fragmented care, lacking a strong advocate for change.• Non-Medical Switching: 75% of advocates report that insurer-driven medication changes are harming patients. This isn’t a minor issue; it directly threatens stability and health outcomes.• Health Literacy: Half of advocacy leaders report that patients still struggle to understand the materials provided by companies. Complex language hampers comprehension. While the average literacy level of mental health patients is roughly at a 6th-grade level—above that of many other conditions—patients need more relevant materials and social support groups to foster community and provide help when needed.The Line in the Sand:The findings are clear: advocacy is not a side project. It is the strategy that determines whether patients trust your company or fight against it. Teams that ranked high in this report are embedding patient voice early and consistently. Those who did not are still guessing.“Too many companies still check the box and call it patient centricity,” said Matt Toresco , CEO of Archo Advocacy. “The leaders in this report aren’t perfect, but they’ve shown up. The rest of the industry needs to stop pretending and start closing the gaps that patients live with every day.”The ELAVAY Mental Health Report makes one thing clear: advocacy is not optional. It’s the difference between being trusted and being irrelevant.Stop guessing if your strategy is working. Get the data. See where you stand. And fix it. Purchase the ELAVAY Mental Health Report and see the receipts. Find out exactly where your advocacy strategy is winning, where it is failing, and how to fix it before your competition does.Subscribers gain access to:• Custom benchmarking dashboards• A whole year of complimentary strategic consulting• Tailored support for DE&I alignment, health equity, and stakeholder trust-buildingTo subscribe to the ELAVAY Report and receive your mental health advocacy performance dashboard, visit www.elavayreport.com or contact info@archo.io.About ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced through both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys from an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act—not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.About Archo:At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.For more information, please contact:Hunter FasanaroDirector of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare InitiativesHunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io

