Ateios Systems Unveils Gen 3 RaiCore™ Electrodes, Driving the Next Era of PFA-Free, High-Performance Batteries

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ateios Systems has unveiled their newest electrode product: Gen 3 RaiCore™, advancing the world’s first PFA-free, high-performance LCO battery, introduced in previous generations. Built on high-voltage Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) chemistry and a PFA-free, low-CO₂ foundation, these next-generation electrodes push performance even further. After selling multiple sample packs of their Gen 2 last year, Ateios has made further improvements with higher active material content, decreasing binder content to enhance conductivity, and refining its proven manufacturing processes. With this product, Ateios continues reducing reliance on harmful chemicals and lowering CO₂ emissions. These advancements deliver the next level of energy density and durability demanded by the $30B+ battery market for consumer electronics and can be extended to drones, power tools, and many other applications.Data-Driven Advantages for Consumer Electronics:Building upon the successes of Gen 2, the Gen 3 RaiCore™ electrodes feature enhanced conductivity, reduced binder, and increased active material. Recent in-house testing shows:• 97% of the cell’s C/5 capacity is retained at C/2.• 94% of the C/5 capacity is retained at 1C.• 70% of the C/5 capacity is retained at 1.3C.Overall, 92% of the C/5 capacity remains at 1.3C, making Gen 3 RaiCore™ ideal for consumer electronics that require both high energy and power; particularly for high-voltage LCO applications. Ateios has also worked to update their patented battery calculator , with their battery assembly partners, to provide real-time feedback to prospective electronic OEMs looking to see how the RaiCore™ LCO performs in different form factors. The combination of production-grade materials and rapid design will enable a paradigm shift in battery design and optimization that has been a massive bottleneck in the space."From day one, we asked: Why shape electronics around batteries instead of the other way around? With our technology and partners, it's no longer a fantasy—we've proven through paid pilots that we can deliver high-performance, cost-competitive, sustainable batteries in custom form factors, from inception to production." – Dr. Rajan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Ateios SystemsScaling Up for High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Solutions:Ateios Systems is expanding their 200 MWh electrode production line toward GWh-level output. Building a robust, global supply chain for manufacturers seeking PFA-free, high-performance battery materials. Especially amid changing tariff and logistics policies. Ateios Systems will showcase production-grade samples, data, production validation, and updated capabilities of its RaiCore™ platform at the International Battery Seminar and Exhibit from March 18-20th in Orlando, Florida (Booth #503). Pre-orders are now available for samples of Gen 3 RaiCore™.“We’re already seeing tremendous interest from consumer electronics, wearables, and IoT companies looking to balance power, efficiency, and sustainability,” says Matt Pinkham, Sales Engineer at Ateios Systems. “Our scaled-up production meets that demand at volume, enabling our partners to drop our electrodes into their existing manufacturing lines seamlessly, accelerating the path to cleaner, more powerful batteries.”Industry Endorsement:Ateios Systems’ dedication to eliminating PFAs and other harmful substances aligns with the industry’s push for cleaner, safer energy solutions; especially as OEMs and regulatory bodies tighten restrictions on “forever chemicals.” The advancement of this product and expanding it to other chemistries that account for 60% of the battery market, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), is supported by NSF Engines Upstate NY, led by Nobel Laureate Dr. Stanley Whittingham and CEO Dr. Meera Sampath.“We’re excited to help develop a technology that eliminates the use of toxic solvents and forever chemicals.” — Dr. Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Prize Winner for the Li-Ion BatteryAbout Ateios Systems:Ateios Systems is a leading innovator in battery materials, committed to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that power the world’s most advanced devices. By leveraging proprietary technology and efficient manufacturing practices, Ateios Systems helps customers across wearables, IoT, and consumer electronics achieve new performance milestones while aligning with global energy demand and environmental standards.For more information on the Gen 3 RaiCore™ electrodes, or to inquire about pre-order samples, please contact:sales@ateios.com or visit www.ateios.com

Ateios - Battery Production Capabilities

