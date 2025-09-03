FOWPAL’s Peace Journey Reaches Peaceful Brunei, the 120th Country on Its Global Path

FOWPAL visits Brunei, the 120th nation on its global peace journey. FOWPAL members perform a silk umbrella dance, with the spinning umbrellas symbolizing the call to keep conscience alive and do good deeds to bring positive change to the world. FOWPAL members invite people to endorse declarations on conscience, hope, transparency, and integrity. In just a few days, the declarations were signed by nearly 600 locals and visitors from around the world.

Building “A World of One Heart, Peace and Sustainability” with Conscience

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This August, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) visited Brunei, known as the “Kingdom of Unexpected Treasures” and the “Abode of Peace,” for a meaningful cultural exchange. With this visit, Brunei became the 120th nation on FOWPAL’s ongoing global peace journey.

The delegation, led by FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, comprised more than 40 members from various parts of the world. Through a series of cultural activities, the delegation shared positive energy and goodwill with the people of Brunei. Highlights included flash mob performances at prominent landmarks, as well as artistic presentations of heartfelt songs, martial arts performances blending tradition with innovation, and vibrant dances. These exchanges symbolized FOWPAL’s commitment to promoting conscience, hope, peace, and sustainability across the globe.

In addition, they invited people to endorse three important declarations—the Declaration of International Day of Conscience, the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, and the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity—all of which aim to foster greater trust, harmony, and prosperity across the globe.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Istana Nurul Iman (the Sultan's Palace), the Royal Regalia Museum (Muzium Alat Kebesaran Diraja), the Jame' Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque, the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, the Billionth Barrel Monument, and Universiti Teknologi Brunei (University of Technology Brunei), and embarked on an ecological journey to the Green Heart of Borneo.

At these culturally and historically significant landmarks, FOWPAL members shared kind wishes for Brunei through cultural performances, such as singing “The Power of Peace and Love” and “We Are One World,” as well as presenting a graceful silk umbrella dance. The performances showcased the beauty of kindness, peace, and gentleness, symbolizing the call for everyone to turn conscience into action and perform good deeds to bring positive change to the world. Through these efforts, FOWPAL shared a culture of peace founded on love and conscience, offering blessings for lasting peace and sustainability.

Brunei, a nation that has emerged from a colonial past and boasts a culture over a millennium old, has become one of Southeast Asia’s wealthiest countries, with cradle-to-grave social welfare, favorable weather, and abundant prosperity. Its peace and stability are widely regarded as key factors in its success, alongside the blessings of Allah cherished by Brunei’s Muslim population. Islamic teachings emphasize peace, tolerance, and harmony, with equality for all, from royalty to commoners. The Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque, renowned for its magnificent architecture and golden domes, also serves important educational and social welfare functions. From a young age, people are nurtured with values of compassion and kindness, which play a crucial role in fostering social harmony in Brunei.

In August 1999, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze announced the vision of “A World of One Heart, A Well-Spring of Happiness” in the United States, expressing his aspiration to spread love and peace worldwide. The following year, he founded FOWPAL, which continues to promote love and peace through the World Leader Summits of Love and Peace, ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, and international cultural exchanges. These initiatives call on global leaders to exert positive influence, commit to peace, and achieve tangible results.

During the 2004 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, Ambassador Shofry Abdul Ghafor of Brunei to the UN rang FOWPAL’s Bell of World Peace and Love on behalf of Brunei and made this heartfelt wish: “Let there be peace, understanding, and love amongst nations, amongst peoples, and amongst us. Let us build unity in our diversity.”

To date, 644 distinguished leaders from 158 nations have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love, including 82 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, United Nations ambassadors and officials, as well as other visionary leaders.

In 2025, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze delivered his vision of “A World of One Heart, Peace and Sustainability” in Toronto, Canada. His choice of Brunei as the 120th nation on FOWPAL’s journey to promote the culture of conscience, love, and peace carries special significance.

FOWPAL member Sherry noted that more than 80% of Brunei’s land is covered by rainforest. While many regions worldwide suffer from climate-related disasters, Bruneians live peacefully thanks to the government’s strong commitment to preserving ecosystems, creating a natural safety net. This, she said, aligns with Dr. Hong’s long-standing advocacy, encouraging people to exercise the positive power of love and conscience to achieve true environmental sustainability.

FOWPAL’s inspiring performances drew attention not only from locals and tourists but also from major Korean media outlet KBS. Ms. Lee, a producer from KBS, expressed deep admiration after witnessing the presentation. She said that the way to practice love and peace in daily life is to cherish one another and spread these values—back to Korea and beyond—to awaken kindness and inspire collective efforts for a better world.

In just a few days, nearly 600 locals and international visitors enthusiastically endorsed the declarations on conscience, hope, transparency, and integrity. A Filipino shop owner in Brunei remarked that conscience is vital because it reminds people to treat others with love and sincerity, regardless of nationality, race, or religion. Teijul Ashikin, a local who brought a child to a Superman movie, said that promoting love and peace is something superheroes do. “We are all Supermen,” he added.

