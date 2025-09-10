The hit fighting game series 'The King of Fighters' celebrates 30 years with a limited edition chronograph watch

Memories of a fierce battles recreated for eternity

SUMIDA, SUMIDA-KU, JAPAN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOEI Co., Ltd. has announced an anniversary watch, limited to 2,000 units worldwide, to celebrate 30 years of the SNK fighting game series “The King of Fighters” (hereinafter referred to as “KOF”).

Since the release of the first game in 1994, the KOF series has continuously evolved and delivered legendary battles. It continues to have passionate fans around the world, and this limited edition memorial watch is a perfect gaming accessory to celebrate this amazing milestone.

The watch’s design is based on two of the defining characters of the series: Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami. Each unit also comes with a special illustration drawn by Tomohiro Nakata, the main illustrator of The King of Fighters XV.

Additionally, it comes in a special box based on the arcade housing MVS (Multi Video System). The entire package perfectly combines the history and soul of the series.

Official Page of The King of Fighters 30th Anniversary Watch:

https://animecollection.jp/collections/thekingoffighters-30thanniversary

■ Kyo Kusanagi Chronograph Watch

This stylish 30th anniversary watch embodies the appeal of Kyo Kusanagi. The watch face utilizes metal parts based on the Sun Ring Crest adorning the back of Kyo’s jacket. The chapter ring was created in the image of the sleeves of Kyo’s uniform, with the historical logos of the series engraved on it.

Two-way watch with easily changeable band

A relief dial reminiscent of bubbling lava

■ Iori Yagami Chronograph Watch

This stylish 30th anniversary watch embodies the appeal of Iori Yagami. The "Moon Ring Crest" passed down by the Yagami clan appears in the center of the dial, and the delicate guilloché decoration reminiscent of purple flames expresses the wildness and beauty of Iori Yagami. The chapter ring is based on the belt Iori wears around his neck, and is engraved with past logos of the series, quietly telling the story of KOF.

Two-way watch with easily changeable band

The Moon Ring Crest protrudes from the watch face

First Appeal Point: Limited to 2,000 units worldwide

Limited Edition 2000

The KOF 30th Anniversary Logo is engraved on the back of the watch, and each unit is inscribed with a serial number proving its authenticity as part of the limited run of 2,000 units, giving it a feeling of exclusivity.

Second Appeal Point: MVS-themed Watch Box

Multi Video System

The MVS (Multi Video System) brought massive excitement to arcades in the 1990s. The watch box is based on the housing of this unit, reproducing every last detail from the blue and white color scheme to the rugged yet striking appearance. This is not just a place to store the watch, but also a collector’s item for any SNK fan.

Third Appeal Point: Guarantee Card adorned with illustrations by Tomohiro Nakata

Kyo Kusanagi Model Guarantee Card

Iori Yagami Model Guarantee Card

Each unit comes with a guarantee card featuring illustrations of Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami wearing the 30th anniversary watches. The back is also adorned with the logo of every game in the series. It comes in a special cover based on that “invitation.”

Fourth Appeal Point: Watch Stand adorned with illustrations by Tomohiro Nakata

Kyo Kusanagi Model Watch Stand

Iori Yagami Model Watch Stand

A special watch stand utilizing illustrations of Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami wearing the watches.

■Product Information

Name:

The King of Fighters 30th Anniversary Chronograph Watch – Kyo Kusanagi

The King of Fighters 30th Anniversary Chronograph Watch – Iori Yagami

URL：https://animecollection.jp/collections/thekingoffighters-30thanniversary

Price: ¥27,000 (¥29,700 after tax)

Size and Weight (approx.): 40 mm x 40 mm x 11 mm, Supported Wrist Sizes: 14 – 23 cm, 165.6 g.

Materials: Watch Face: Stainless Steel, Band: Stainless Steel, Genuine Leather, Watch Glass: Crystal Glass

Specifications: Water Resistance: enhanced for everyday use, Movement: Japanese Chronograph Quartz (monthly drift ± 25 seconds)

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

