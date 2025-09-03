AMO helicopter crew conducts rescue near Mammoth Cave

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations helicopter crews conducted a rescue of a hiker near Mammoth Cave in the Franklin Mountains.

On Aug. 30, in the early afternoon, an AMO El Paso Air Branch UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew assisted El Paso County Combined Search and Rescue by hoist-lifting and evacuating an injured hiker who fell from a cliff near Mammoth Cave. The helicopter and crew hoisted the hiker and six COMSAR rescue crew members 180 feet into the aircraft to make the rescue.

The UH-60 transported the hiker directly to a local hospital for treatment.

“This is our fourth rescue mission conducted with El Paso County Combined Search and Rescue in the month of August,” said El Paso Air Branch Director Efren Gonzalez. “The important lifesaving coordination and training we conduct with our local COMSAR partners has really paid off with these life-saving missions.”

Air and Marine Operations is an operational component of CBP. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Video: https://x.com/CBPAMO/status/1962973376500076782