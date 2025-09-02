Enter to win franchise license giveaway

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

PJ’s Coffee is giving away a free franchise license to one lucky Veteran.

Hosting its 9th annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway, PJ’s Coffee will award one deserving Veteran a free franchise license ($40,000 value) and a new opportunity to build something meaningful using the leadership, discipline and resilience they developed in the military.

The giveaway is open to active military and honorably discharged U.S. military Veterans who meet the brand’s general franchise ownership criteria. Ideal applicants are those who are ready to take on a leadership role as a business owner, build connections within their community, and grow with a franchise system that offers strong support and proven success. Previous restaurant experience is not required—just a strong work ethic, a people-first mindset and entrepreneurial drive.

To enter the 2025 PJ’s Coffee Veteran Franchise License Giveaway:

Visit www.pjsfranchise.com and fill out the interest form to receive a franchise brochure.

Film a 1–2 minute video explaining how your military experience will help you succeed as a PJ’s Coffee franchisee.

Submit your video to frandevcoordinator@ballardbrands.com.

Applications are open now. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2025, and the winner will be announced on Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2025).

After submitting your entry, qualified applicants will begin the PJ’s Coffee franchise discovery process. This includes introductory calls with the franchise development team, review of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and the opportunity to connect with current franchisees. Finalists may be invited to “Join the Team Day,” where they’ll meet leadership, participate in a virtual tour of the roasting facility and gain a deeper understanding of the PJ’s Coffee brand and values.

The selected winner will receive a free franchise license and full support from PJ’s Coffee to develop their location, from site selection and training to marketing and ongoing operations.

Founded in 1978, PJ’s Coffee is rooted in New Orleans hospitality and known for its high-quality, small-batch roasted coffee served at nearly 200 locations nationwide. Much like military service, the PJ’s brand is built on mission and connection, offering Veterans who are serious about entrepreneurship a meaningful path forward and a sense of purpose.