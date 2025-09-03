Phantom Space Appoints Dr. Harvey Castro as Chief AI Officer to Drive Innovation in AI and Space Life Sciences

Space is no longer just about propulsion and payloads, it’s about understanding how life itself adapts and thrives beyond Earth” — James Cantrell

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Space Corporation , a leading space transportation and orbital infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Harvey Castro, MD, MBA, as its new Chief AI Officer and will lead Phantom’s space biology efforts. Dr. Castro, a respected physician, entrepreneur, and AI innovator, will lead the integration of artificial intelligence across Phantom Space’s advanced systems, including the Phantom Cloud orbital data network and Daytona launch vehicle.In addition to advancing AI-enabled infrastructure, Dr. Castro will spearhead Phantom’s initiatives in space-based biology and pharmaceutical research. He will lead collaborative efforts with government, commercial, and research partners to define and develop next-generation orbital platforms dedicated to the study of living systems in microgravity. These efforts include applied research in cellular biology, human physiology, and the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in space, an emerging field with the potential to unlock breakthrough therapies and improve healthcare on Earth. Dr. Castro will also work to define critical use cases for Phantom Cloud in the life sciences and healthcare arena, ensuring that this groundbreaking orbital data network directly supports biological research, pharmaceutical development, and health monitoring in space and on Earth.“Dr. Castro brings a rare combination of medical expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and technological insight that will accelerate our ability to harness AI for missions that matter most: the biology of all living organisms, beginning with humans. His leadership will ensure Phantom is at the forefront of both life sciences and space pharma innovation,” said co-founder and CEO James Cantrell.With more than 20 years of experience as an emergency physician, a former healthcare system CEO, and a strategic advisor in AI, Dr. Castro brings a unique combination of frontline clinical expertise, executive leadership, and technological foresight. His additional work in applying AI to healthcare transformation, including serving as a Strategic Advisor for GPT & Healthcare and as author of ChatGPT and Healthcare: Unlocking the Power of Patient Empowerment, has established him as a global thought leader in leveraging AI for mission-critical systems.By combining his background in medicine with his track record of entrepreneurship and AI innovation, Dr. Castro will help bridge the gap between healthcare, space technology, and orbital commerce. His division will focus on AI-driven platforms to accelerate biological research, enable pharmaceutical production in orbit, improve mission efficiency, and safeguard astronaut health on long-duration missions. His appointment underscores Phantom Space’s commitment to not only expanding humanity’s reach into space but also protecting and enhancing life along the way.“I am honored to join Phantom Space at this transformative moment,” said Dr. Harvey Castro. “The opportunity to lead Phantom’s space biology activities while applying AI across orbital networks, launch operations, and in-space commerce is incredibly exciting. Together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in space, driving innovation in human health, biology, and even pharmaceutical breakthroughs that could benefit life on Earth.”Dr. Castro’s appointment supports Phantom Space’s strategic growth initiatives, including the upcoming Daytona launch vehicle testing in late 2025 and the rollout of Phantom Cloud, a groundbreaking orbital data network designed to support industries from Earth imaging to deep space robotics. His leadership will reinforce Phantom’s position as a pioneer in AI-enabled space infrastructure, space-based biological research, and healthcare innovation in orbit.About Phantom Space CorporationFounded in 2019, Phantom Space Corporation is an American space transportation and rocket manufacturing company based in Tucson, Arizona. With a mission to democratize access to space, Phantom is developing the Daytona launch vehicle and the Phantom Cloud orbital data network to power the future of in-space commerce. The company is committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions for commercial and government clients worldwide, while advancing the integration of life sciences and space-based pharmaceutical research into the next era of human spaceflight.

