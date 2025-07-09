Phantom Space Appoints Worth Wray as Chief Strategy Officer

With early revenue, regulatory approvals, and government backing, Phantom strengthens leadership to drive growth

Worth’s ability to identify asymmetric opportunities and de-risk complex market environments is a significant asset for Phantom and its investors” — Jim Cantrell

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Space Corporation, a leading full-stack space transportation and infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Worth Wray as Chief Strategy Officer. Wray will work alongside Co-founder and CEO Jim Cantrell and the broader executive team to help guide the company through its next phase of accelerated growth, focusing on capital-efficient scaling, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation.Wray brings over 16 years of expertise in global macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis and investment experience in both public and private markets. His appointment comes as Phantom Space deepens its commercial footprint, builds on a growing backlog of government and private sector contracts, and advances the development of its Phantom Cloud orbital data network; a high-leverage infrastructure layer central to space industries ranging from Earth imaging to deep space robotics.“Worth’s ability to identify asymmetric opportunities and de-risk complex market environments is a significant asset for Phantom and its investors,” said Cantrell, Phantom’s Co-founder and CEO. “With regulatory approvals in place, early revenue from key contracts, east and west coast launch facilities, and established interest from key global strategic partners, Phantom is entering a phase of acceleration. Worth will help us navigate it wisely and with conviction.”Wray’s prior experience includes leading macro strategy at Corriente Advisors and strategy roles at STA Wealth Management (now Avidian Wealth Solutions), Evergreen GaveKal, and Salient Partners. He has also advised and invested in early-stage deep technology companies, including Phantom Space, Misapplied Sciences, and Omnitron Sensors, which, he believes, are actively forging new pillars of American power and prestige.Phantom has secured a NASA task order valued at up to $300 million, commercial launch contracts, and FAA launch site approvals for over 100 launches annually from Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral. With a strategy centered on high-cadence, low-cost space launch and scalable satellite platforms, Phantom is positioning itself as a foundational layer in the emerging orbital economy. The company is also developing Phantom Cloud, a secure, high-resilience orbital data network, in partnership with cybersecurity leader Secured2.Wray, a lifetime member of the National Security Space Association and a long-standing advocate for resilient U.S. space capabilities, will be instrumental in shaping Phantom’s long-term investment thesis and path to liquidity.“Phantom is one of the most compelling growth-stage space companies I’ve encountered,” said Wray. “The team, vision, and timing align in a way that is rare. We’re de-risking the business through real revenue, high-value contracts, and a lean operating model. I’m excited to help build the financial and strategic foundation that can help carry Phantom to enduring impact, and attractive investor outcomes.”About Phantom SpaceFounded by space industry pioneers Jim Cantrell, Michael D’Angelo, and Chris Thompson, Phantom Space Corporation is revolutionizing space access through mass-manufactured launch vehicles, satellites, and data networks. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Phantom aims to be the “Henry Ford of Space Transportation” by scaling launch cadence and reducing costs. The company is developing the “Phantom Cloud,” an orbital data center constellation in partnership with Secured2, to enable industries from imaging to deep-space robotics. Phantom has secured a $300 million NASA task order, significant commercial launch contracts, and regulatory approval for over 100 annual launches from Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral.Learn more at www.phantomspace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.