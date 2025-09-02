Suzanne Uttaro Samuels’ Seeds of the Pomegranate Brings 20th-Century Gangland New York to Life

Seeds of the Pomegranate: A Novel Book Cover Suzanne Uttaro Samuels, Author Seeds of the Pomegranate Sibylline Press Logo

Samuel's New Book Tells Gritty Story of a Sicilian Woman’s Survival, Available Now Wherever Books Are Sold from Sibylline Press

This is historical fiction as it is meant to be—richly detailed, immersive, and utterly compelling. Mimi’s story is one of resilience and courage in a time when women’s options were limited. ” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Seeds of the Pomegranate: A Novel by Suzanne Uttaro Samuels , a riveting debut that traces the dangerous underworld of immigrant New York while illuminating one woman’s fierce determination to reclaim her dreams of being an artist. The novel published by Sibylline Press is available now as a paperback and e-book everywhere books are sold. It will be issued as an audiobook from Tantor Media.In early 20th-century Sicily, noblewoman Mimi Inglese, a gifted painter, longs to break free from rigid expectations and gain entry to the Palermo Art Academy. But illness derails her ambitions, and her family’s fall from fortune propels them across the ocean to New York City.There, instead of opportunity, Mimi is drawn into her father’s money-laundering scheme. When he is sent to prison, desperation forces Mimi to forge her own survival—using her artistic talent to counterfeit $5 bills. As Gangland violence escalates and tragedy strikes, Mimi must summon the courage to flee before she is trapped forever in a world she never wanted.“This is historical fiction as it is meant to be—richly detailed, immersive, and utterly compelling,” says Sibylline Press publisher Vicki DeArmon. “Mimi’s story is one of resilience and courage in a time when women’s options were limited.”Praise for Seeds of the Pomegranate“...A riveting and intelligent novel with a powerful message.” —Kirkus Reviews“In Samuels’ impressive debut, an artist reckons with illness and loss while pursuing her career in early 1900s Sicily and New York City....Readers will be satisfied by this nuanced character portrait.” —Publishers Weekly“A gripping story, from the first page to the last, and very highly recommended.” —Margaret Porter, award-winning, best-selling author of Sequins and Starlight“Utterly compelling and immersive. Tremendous!” —Désirée Zamorano, author of DispossessedAbout the AuthorSuzanne Uttaro Samuels’ award-winning stories and essays have appeared in anthologies and literary magazines. Seeds of the Pomegranate is her debut novel. Its prequel, The Orphans’ Wheel, set during the 19th-century Italian Wars of Independence, will be published by Sibylline Press in 2027. A lifelong New Yorker, she now lives in the Adirondack Mountains.Seeds of the Pomegranate: A NovelHistorical Fiction | Page Count: 381ISBN (Trade Paperback): 9781960573445 | $22ISBN (eBook): 9781960573506 | $9.99Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by eight women of a certain age (six of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles published every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

Seeds of the Pomegranate Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.