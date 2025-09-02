Making Recovery Affordable: Asana Recovery Expands Access with GEHA-Covered Outpatient Rehab Programs in Orange County

Our mission has always been to make recovery affordable and accessible. By accepting GEHA, we’re breaking down one of the biggest barriers people face — cost. Patient speaking with a licensed counselor at Asana Recovery outpatient rehab in Costa Mesa, California. Young woman smiling after successful outpatient rehab program at Asana Recovery in Orange County.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asana Recovery, a leading outpatient addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, California, today announced its strengthened commitment to making recovery more affordable and accessible by highlighting its acceptance of GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) insurance for outpatient rehab programs and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for addiction treatment.GEHA, one of the largest national providers of health insurance for federal employees and retirees, serves over two million members nationwide, including U.S. Postal Service workers. By continuing to provide access to care for GEHA members, Asana Recovery is removing financial barriers and ensuring that vital substance abuse treatment services in Orange County remain within reach for those who need them most.Addressing the Needs of Federal Employees and RetireesFederal employees and retirees often face unique challenges related to mental health and substance abuse. Long work hours, career transitions, and job-related stress can contribute to struggles with alcohol or drugs. By accepting GEHA insurance coverage for addiction treatment, Asana Recovery is directly meeting these needs with programs tailored for federal employee rehab, postal worker addiction treatment, and support for retirees facing substance use challenges.Flexible Outpatient Programs in Orange CountyAsana Recovery specializes in outpatient drug and alcohol rehab and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) that allow clients to remain at home, continue working, and care for their families while receiving structured support.Programs covered by GEHA include:• Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP for addiction treatment): Day and evening options with therapy, group support, and medical monitoring.• Outpatient Alcohol Rehab in Orange County: Focused care addressing alcohol misuse and its impact on health, work, and family life.• Dual-Diagnosis Treatment: Integrated care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression.• Relapse Prevention & Aftercare: Ongoing support to help clients maintain long-term recovery.Breaking Down Financial BarriersFor many, the cost of addiction treatment is the single greatest barrier to seeking help. By working with GEHA, Asana Recovery is ensuring that clients can access affordable addiction treatment in Orange County without sacrificing financial stability.“Our mission has always been to make recovery affordable and accessible,” said Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. “By accepting GEHA, we’re breaking down one of the biggest barriers people face — cost. We want federal employees, postal workers, and retirees to know that effective treatment is not only possible, it’s covered.”Community Impact in Orange CountyOrange County continues to see a rising demand for affordable outpatient rehab options. By strengthening its focus on GEHA members, Asana Recovery is supporting local communities — including the thousands of federal employees and retirees who call the area home. Every client receives individualized care tailored to their life circumstances, ensuring treatment aligns with both personal and professional responsibilities.About GEHAGEHA (Government Employees Health Association) is a nonprofit provider of health and dental benefits for federal employees, retirees, and their families. Founded more than 85 years ago, GEHA serves more than two million members nationwide, including U.S. Postal Service employees.About Asana RecoveryLocated in Costa Mesa, California, Asana Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment center offering inpatient rehab, outpatient rehab, and population-specific programs. Known for its commitment to compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment, Asana helps individuals heal from the inside out — with programs tailored to real-life challenges and rooted in clinical excellence.For more information about outpatient rehab programs in Orange County and GEHA insurance coverage for addiction treatment, please visit https://asanarecovery.com

