Asana Recovery Launches Specialized Outpatient Program for First Responders in Orange County

Firefighters walk away from a scene, silhouetted against smoke — symbolizing the heavy weight they carry long after the call is over. A police officer takes a quiet moment alone — a reminder of the unseen toll public safety work takes on mental health. A first responder speaks with a clinician — capturing the power of confidential care in the journey to recovery.

New program offers flexible, confidential outpatient and telehealth care for first responders facing addiction, trauma, and mental health challenges.

We go beyond symptom management—we help first responders heal, rebuild, and thrive.” — Mark Shandrow, CEO, Asana Recovery

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asana Recovery, a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in Southern California, has launched a dedicated outpatient program tailored specifically for police officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and other first responders.The new program delivers trauma-informed, flexible, and confidential care designed to address the distinct behavioral health challenges faced by those who put their lives on the line every day.Why Specialized First Responder Treatment Is EssentialFirst responders face daily exposure to trauma, life-or-death decisions, and overwhelming stress. Over time, this leads to increased risk of PTSD, anxiety, depression, burnout, and substance use disorders.Research shows first responders experience PTSD at rates up to five times higher than the general population. Alcohol misuse and emotional exhaustion are also widespread—yet many avoid treatment out of fear, stigma, or confidentiality concerns.Program HighlightsAsana Recovery’s first responder outpatient program includes:• Trauma-Informed TherapyCBT, EMDR, and mindfulness-based strategies delivered by licensed clinicians familiar with public safety stressors.• Flexible SchedulingDay, evening, and weekend sessions support shift work and on-call demands.• Strict ConfidentialityAll services are HIPAA-compliant. Employers are never notified.• Telehealth AvailabilitySecure online therapy for flexible, discreet support from anywhere.• Dual Diagnosis TreatmentAddressing addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions together for lasting results.Real Understanding. Real Results.“At Asana Recovery, we go beyond symptom management—we help first responders heal, rebuild, and thrive,” said Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. “Many of our staff have public safety backgrounds or close family ties to the profession. That insight shapes how we connect with and care for our clients.”One Orange County officer who completed the program shared:“I didn’t think anyone could understand what I was going through until I came to Asana. They got it. They respected my privacy and helped me take my life back.”Partnering with the First Responder CommunityAsana Recovery works closely with law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS teams, and first responder unions to provide mental health training, wellness workshops, and early intervention resources that make seeking help more accessible.Insurance & AccessibilityThe program accepts most major insurance providers, including those affiliated with first responder unions. The admissions team helps streamline paperwork and reduce barriers to care.FAQsQ: Will my employer know I’m in treatment?A: No. All treatment is 100% confidential and HIPAA-protected.Q: Can I continue working while in the program?A: Yes. Outpatient and telehealth options are designed to fit around demanding schedules.Q: Is the program only available in Orange County?A: No. While based in Costa Mesa, services are available to first responders statewide via telehealth.Q: Do you have staff who’ve served in public safety?A: Yes. Several team members have law enforcement or fire service backgrounds.About Asana RecoveryAsana Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction and mental health treatment center based in Costa Mesa, California. With a commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care, Asana offers inpatient, outpatient, and specialized programs for diverse populations.

