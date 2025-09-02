Sandos Hotels & Resorts Announces New Name for Playa del Carmen Property: Sandos Caracol Nature Resort & Water Park

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandos Hotels & Resorts has announced the transition of its signature 955-room Playa del Carmen eco all-inclusive resort to the new name Sandos Caracol Nature Resort & Water Park , formerly known as Sandos Caracol Eco Resort. Following the multi-staged, multi-million-dollar renovation of several of its dining outlets, common areas, amenities, and room categories, along with the addition of new cenotes, an adults-only beach club, and more, the brand believes this new name change will usher the property into a new era of prosperity.Sandos Caracol’s new name reflects the abundant experience opportunities available for guests on property, the chance to connect with nature and experience the beautiful destination through immersive programming, as well as the rich traditions of the land’s Mayan ancestry. The name also brings well-deserved attention to one of the resort’s top attractions: the thrilling 29-slide water park, for which all guests are granted complimentary access within the price of their all-inclusive stay. Designed for family fun, it has always been a key element of the Caracol vacation experience and is now being highlighted at the forefront of the resort’s identity, alongside its nature-focused principles.For more information and reservations, please visit www.Sandos.com/Sandos-Caracol/Eco-All-Inclusive-Resort About Sandos Caracol Nature Resort & Water ParkSandos Caracol Nature Resort & Water Park is a leading eco-friendly destination situated in the heart of the Riviera Maya. Committed to sustainability and cultural preservation, the resort offers a harmonious blend of nature, adventure, and relaxation. Guests can immerse themselves in its lush surroundings, enjoy top-tier amenities, and experience the authentic charm of the region.About Sandos Hotels & ResortsSandos Hotels & Resorts is a resort industry leader offering memorable stays to every one of its guests at one-of-a-kind iconic resorts. Today, the company has a total of ten resorts set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico, with resorts for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.

