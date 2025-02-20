Sandos Hotels & Resorts Debuts Renovations and New Improvements Across its Mexico Portfolio

The brand-new “Platinum Tower” is home to 40 luxury rooms providing a sophisticated, nature-inspired design that aims to elevate the guest experience for adults and families. Sandos Caracol opens second largest on-site cenote. Views from Sandos Cancun -- the brand's first adults-only hotel in Mexico.

New luxury accommodations, enhanced dining options, expanded adults-only offerings and trending amenities at the Riviera Maya and Cabo San Lucas properties

CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a busy year of development, Sandos Hotels & Resorts is proud to debut upgrades at all four of its unconventional all-inclusive properties. Upholding its sterling reputation as a purveyor of premier hospitality on Mexico’s west and east coasts, the Cabo San Lucas, Cancun and Riviera Maya hotels’ new offerings showcase a brand-new upscale resort tower, new and improved restaurants and bars, elevated amenities, curated programming and more.New Luxury Platinum Tower Suite Collection at Sandos Playacar : Renowned for lining some of the most beautiful indigo-blue beaches in Playa del Carmen, Sandos Playacar is proud to inaugurate a brand-new “Platinum Tower,” home to 40 luxury rooms providing a sophisticated, nature-inspired design that aims to elevate the guest experience for adults and families. Ideally situated between the property’s coastal jungle and turquoise waterfront, the 538 sq ft rooms offer sweeping ocean views or garden views that create the perfect serene hideaway for those looking to immerse themselves in the Riviera Maya junglescape. The Platinum Tower suites can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children per room), furnished with either a king bed or two queens. The new suites also grant full access to everything the 60-acre resort has to offer: 10 pools including the Select Club adults-only pool; 17 onsite restaurants and bars; two waterparks; a full-service spa; tennis, paddle and pickleball courts; complimentary bikes; rescue animal barnyard; evening entertainment and themed-parties; and water sports center offering onsite kayaking, snorkeling, sailing and scuba diving.From Cenotes to Dining, New Experiences at Sandos Caracol Eco Resort : A pioneer in accessible, eco-focused and family-friendly tourism, Sandos Caracol Eco Resort is a nature-lovers haven that invites guests to co-exist with the area’s natural residents including wild spider monkeys, coatis, howlers, baby raccoons, and more. Expanding an already endless menu of included, fee-free onsite offerings, the resort has unveiled two new F&B concepts, a renovated lobby bar, new beach club and brand new Cenote Venado.Adding to its 13+ existing food and beverage experiences, Las Mascaras Restaurant is a brand new Mexican-themed buffet, serving mouthwatering chilaquiles in the mornings, tacos and traditional light bites for lunch, and moles and cafe de olla for dinner. Additionally, El Nido is a new full-service, 24-hour dining experience, dedicated to the art of tacos, conveniently located near the beach and pools. Finally, Sandos Caraol’s signature lobby bar, L’Elephant, has been refreshed with a rustic yet sophisticated design that welcomes guests in for a cocktail in a cozy environment.The property also added a new adults-only beach club reserved for guests staying in the Select Club (18+) section of the resort. Designed to be intimate and sophisticated, the space is home to a resident DJ who specializes in chill house music, outfitted with new lounge chairs and comfortable hammocks perfect for sipping cocktails.The Adults-Only Era Has Begun in Cancun: In order to meet the rising demand for adults-only destinations, the iconic Sandos Cancun has officially transitioned into the brand’s first exclusively ‘18 and up’ resort in Mexico. The property now offers a refreshed look and overhauled programming to provide their mature guests with the ultimate base camp in the heart of Cancun’s beloved Hotel Zone. The resort also re-opened its reimagined 6th-floor Premium Bar for all of its guests, with a refreshed mixology program and coffee specialties.Racket-Mania Reaches Land’s End at Finisterra: On Mexico’s West Coast, Sandos Finisterra is nestled on a cliff overlooking the Baja Peninsula’s famous land’s end with unparalleled access to downtown Los Cabos’ marina. With the pickle-craze trend here to stay, Sandos’ Cabo San Lucas destination has added two pickleball and one Padel court to its existing tennis and basketball facilities.To experience all of these updates and additions at all four resorts, book your Sandos Mexico adventure and find more information about each property by visiting www.sandos.com About Sandos Hotels & Resorts: Sandos Hotels & Resorts is a resort industry leader offering memorable stays to every one of its guests at one-of-a-kind iconic resorts. Today, the company has a total of ten resorts set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico, with resorts for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.