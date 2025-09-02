Paco & Pepper, widely recognized as one of the best cat litter for cats with allergies, is quickly becoming a household favorite across the United States.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paco & Pepper, an innovative pet care company best known for its natural, eco-friendly cat litter, is redefining the way cat owners approach allergy management. The brand’s olive pit–based formula, widely recognized as one of the best cat litter for cats with allergies , is quickly becoming a household favorite across the United States.A Growing Concern: Allergies in Cats and HumansAccording to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, approximately 10% of the U.S. population is allergic to household pets, with cat allergies being nearly twice as common as dog allergies. Dust and artificial fragrances in conventional cat litter often trigger symptoms in both cats and their owners, leading to respiratory discomfort, sneezing, and itchy eyes.Paco & Pepper addresses this widespread issue with a zero-dust, fragrance-free alternative made entirely from reclaimed olive pits — a byproduct of the olive oil industry that would otherwise go to waste. Not only does this provide a natural solution to allergens, but it also contributes to a more sustainable future.“Most cat litter brands focus on odor control at the expense of air quality,” said a Paco & Pepper spokesperson. “Our mission was to create a product that’s gentle for sensitive cats, safe for families, and eco-conscious. We’re proud that our litter helps people breathe easier while reducing agricultural waste.”Rising Popularity and Verified ReviewsDemand for Paco & Pepper’s litter has surged in recent months, with customers praising its performance across multiple platforms:● Target lists the product with a growing base of verified buyers noting its clumping strength and low-dust properties.● Petco shoppers highlight the eco-friendly approach and absence of chemical additives.● Reddit’s CatAdvice community features testimonials from cat owners who switched due to their cats’ chronic allergies.● Facebook cat owner groups continue to spread word-of-mouth support, especially among families with multi-cat households.The brand has also gained visibility on Instagram, where pet parents share their experiences using Paco & Pepper’s natural litter solution in daily life.Market Demand for Natural LitterThe U.S. cat litter market exceeded $4.6 billion in 2025, with natural and alternative litters leading the growth curve. Research by Packaged Facts shows that nearly one in four cat owners actively seek plant-based, non-toxic alternatives.“Consumers are moving away from clay litters not only for health reasons but also for sustainability,” explained Dr. Karen Lewis, a veterinary consultant specializing in feline wellness. “Paco & Pepper is one of the rare products that effectively addresses both.”Customer ReviewsVerified buyers frequently cite three main improvements since adopting Paco & Pepper:● Reduced Sneezing and Irritation – Both owners and cats experience cleaner breathing environments.● Easier Cleanup – Strong clumping reduces waste and keeps litter boxes fresh longer.● Conscious Choice – Families feel good knowing their purchase supports an eco-friendly solution.One PetSmart reviewer summed it up: “After years of trying different brands, this is the only litter that stopped my cat’s constant sneezing. It clumps perfectly and doesn’t leave dust on furniture.”Looking AheadWith growing retail presence at Petco, PetSmart, and Target, as well as online through Paco & Pepper’s shop, the brand is positioning itself at the forefront of the natural litter revolution. Plans for 2026 include expanded distribution and new packaging sizes designed to meet the needs of single-cat homes and larger households alike.For pet owners searching for an effective, natural, and sustainable solution, Paco & Pepper is quickly becoming the preferred choice nationwide.Discover the full story and customer experiences at Paco & Pepper Blog About Paco & PepperPaco & Pepper is a Los Angeles–based company dedicated to improving the lives of cats and their owners through eco-friendly, health-conscious products. Best known for its olive pit–based cat litter , the brand combines sustainability, innovation, and customer-focused design. Paco & Pepper products are available online and through select retailers, including Petco, PetSmart, and Target.

