NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paco & Pepper, an eco-conscious pet care brand, announced the expansion of its olive-pit–based cat litter line, developed as a sustainable alternative to traditional clay and paper products. The company’s latest update supports growing consumer demand for low-dust, plant-derived litter solutions that reduce household waste and improve indoor air quality.According to internal data verified through independent laboratory testing, Paco & Pepper’s olive-pit litter produces particulate emissions below 10 micrograms per cubic meter during use — significantly lower than conventional bentonite litters, which average above 80 micrograms. The material, derived from repurposed olive industry by-products, naturally neutralizes ammonia odors without the need for synthetic fragrances or additives.“Pet owners are increasingly aware that air quality affects both human and feline health,” said Daniel López, Co-Founder of Paco & Pepper. “By replacing mined clay with renewable olive pits, we are able to deliver a best kitty litter that performs well while minimizing environmental impact.”The company’s product has earned consistently positive ratings on major retail platforms, averaging over 4.4 stars across listings reviewed in 2025. Customers cite reduced dust, odor control, and ease of cleaning as the most frequent benefits.Paco & Pepper’s olive-pit litter is manufactured through a low-temperature drying process that decreases CO₂ emissions by approximately 30 percent compared with clay mining and kiln-based production. Each ton of finished litter repurposes more than 700 kilograms of agricultural waste that would otherwise be discarded or incinerated.Veterinary allergist Dr. Marta Nowak commented on the relevance of low-dust materials in feline health: “Cats spend much of their time near litter surfaces, where airborne dust concentration can be high. Natural litters with minimal particulate release can significantly reduce respiratory irritation in sensitive pets.”The olive-pit formulation also shows low flammability and quick clumping properties. Laboratory flame testing conducted in 2025 demonstrated self-extinguishing behavior when exposed to direct flame for less than two seconds — an additional safety feature uncommon among plant-based litters.With biodegradable packaging and a lightweight structure that reduces shipping emissions, Paco & Pepper continues to focus on circular manufacturing principles. The company’s full range of natural litters and educational resources on topics such as odor control, composting, and safe disposal practices are available through its website, pacoandpepper.shop About Paco & PepperFounded in Spain and headquartered in Los Angeles, Paco & Pepper produces sustainable cat litter made from repurposed olive pits. The company emphasizes minimal dust, natural odor absorption, and environmental responsibility. Its products are available in North America and Europe through select retail partners.

