Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,332 in the last 365 days.

CMS details rural health fund application process

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released additional details on the application process for the Rural Health Transformation Program. CMS said applications will be released by mid-September and must be submitted by early November. The agency will determine recipients by Dec. 31. The program, established as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will fund $50 billion to rural providers from fiscal year 2026 to FY 2030. The AHA Aug. 11 urged CMS to prioritize payments to rural hospitals for workforce recruitment and retention, infrastructure and telehealth services, and to report RHTP funds separately on Medicare cost reports. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMS details rural health fund application process

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more