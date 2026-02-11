AHA Committee on Clinical Leadership announces officers, new members for 2026

The AHA’s Committee on Clinical Leadership has announced its 2026 officers and new members. The officers are Chair Sylvain “Syl” Trepanier, DNP, chief nursing officer and senior vice president, Providence Health; Chair-elect James Porter, M.D., president,

Deaconess Health System, Inc.; and Board Liaison Rob Vissers, M.D., president and CEO, Boulder Community Health.

The new committee members are Karen Cabell, D.O., chief physician executive, Kootenai Health; Carrie Dunford, Pharm.D., chief pharmacy officer and vice president, clinical services, Intermountain Health; Chris Frost, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer, Lifepoint Health; Carin Hagberg, M.D., senior vice president and chief academic officer, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Samantha Klebe, D.O., chief physician and chief medical officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System; Marjorie Lazarre, Pharm.D., associate chief pharmacy officer, Yale New Haven Health; Toby Marsh, DNP, regional chief nursing officer and senior vice president, clinical integration, Kaiser Permanente; and Barbara Martin, Ph.D., system senior vice president, advanced practice, CommonSpirit Health.

The Committee on Clinical Leadership is one of four specialty committees to the AHA Board of Trustees. It provides clinical input to the AHA advocacy and public policy process; serves as a clinical resource on policy issues; guides the ongoing work of the AHA Physician Alliance; and advises on issues relating to standards and requirements for clinical education programs and activities.