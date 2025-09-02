HHS announces access to real-time drug pricing, changes to prior authorization

The Department of Health and Human Services today announced prescription drug reforms that will become effective Oct. 1 originating from the Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Electronic Prescribing, Real-Time Prescription Benefit and Electronic Prior Authorization (HTI-4) final rule. Health IT tools certified by the HHS Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology will allow drug prescribers to compare drug prices in real time and identify lower-cost alternatives available under a patient’s insurance coverage, particularly if they are covered under Medicare Part D. Providers will also be able to submit prior authorizations for medical services electronically to accelerate the process. The HTI-4 rule was released in July as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ inpatient prospective payment system final rule for fiscal year 2026.

