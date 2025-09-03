John Thomas, Republican Candidate for Governor of Illinois, encourages President Trump to send federal troops to Chicago

John Thomas, Republican candidate for Governor of Illinois

Illinois deserves a governor who will fight crime, lower taxes, and hold government accountable. I welcome President Trump’s help with violent crime by sending in federal troops.” — John Thomas, Republican Candidate for Governor of Illinois

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --From the Campaign of John Thomas for Governor of IllinoisJohn Thomas, Republican candidate for Governor of Illinois, announced today that he welcomes President Trump’s help with Chicago’s violent crime. Thomas also recapitulated his campaign priorities, drawing a sharp contrast with the current Democrat leadership in Springfield.Thomas, a proven conservative businessman, is committed to restoring law and order, reducing taxes, and putting working families first. With nearly two decades of experience helping lead one of America’s most respected healthcare companies, Thomas knows how to manage budgets, solve problems, and deliver results.“It’s time for change,” Thomas said, “Illinois deserves a governor who will fight crime, lower taxes, and hold government accountable. I welcome President Trump’s help with violent crime by sending in federal troops. And, further, I will work closely with the President on other issues to make Illinois Great Again!”Key priorities of John Thomas’ campaign include:• Fighting Violent Crime: John Thomas supports President Donald Trump’s decision to send federal crime fighters to Chicago, which has been the murder capital of the United States for thirteen consecutive years––a rate three times that of Los Angeles and nearly five times that of New York City. John is committed to giving law enforcement the tools and support they need.• Supporting Law Enforcement and Border Security: John backs ICE efforts to deport violent immigrant criminals..• Reducing Taxes: He will push for meaningful tax relief to make Illinois more competitive and affordable for families and small businesses.• Term Limits for Governor: John believes the office of Governor should be limited to two terms, just like the President of the United States, to ensure fresh leadership and accountability in state government.“Together, we can make Illinois safer, stronger, and more prosperous. It’s time for new leadership that puts the people first,” Thomas said.For more information about John Thomas, visit MyTeamThomas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.