John Thomas announces campaign for Governor of Illinois

John Thomas announces his candidacy for Governor of Illinois.

It's time for real change, away from career politicians.

Illinois is facing significant challenges, including crime, high taxes, and a governor who is out of touch.” — John Thomas

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Thomas is officially running as a Republican for Governor of Illinois. He is not a career politician; instead, he is a proven leader with a strong track record of getting things done.John spent nearly 20 years at Abbott Laboratories, one of the leading healthcare companies in the country, where he advanced to the positions of Vice President and President of their charitable foundation by the age of 41. He possesses the experience necessary to manage large budgets, make difficult choices, and achieve real results that benefit families and communities.Before his healthcare career, John was a journalist, beginning as Editor and Publisher of The Oxford Times and later as an editor of Better Homes and Gardens, one of the most widely read magazines in the world. He holds a degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi and an MBA in Strategy from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.Additionally, John is a dedicated man of faith, family, and service. He funds a college scholarship each year for students in need. He also restored a chapel in his hometown church in memory of his parents, and currently serves on the church’s Endowment Committee.A Christian conservative, a proud Cubs fan, a father of three, and a fitness enthusiast, John is running for Governor because he believes Illinois needs leaders who prioritize people over politics.“Illinois is facing significant challenges, including crime, high taxes, and a governor who is out of touch,” said Thomas. “I’m not part of this broken system, but I am committed to fixing it and making our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”John’s campaign plan includes:- Lower taxes and smarter spending- Safer neighborhoods with strong support for police- Better schools and more job opportunities- A two-term limit for the Governor, similar to the U.S. PresidentJohn’s campaign is gaining momentum across Illinois as he prepares for the Republican Primary on March 17, 2026.“It’s time to turn the page,” said campaign consultant Buck Buckman. “John Thomas is ready to lead. Illinois deserves better than the current administration, and John is the right man to deliver the change we need.”For interviews or more information, contact:Buck Buckman, Campaign ConsultantPaid for and approved by the John Thomas for Governor CampaignWebsite: https://myteamthomas.com

