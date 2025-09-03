HBox Names Dr. Rahul Chaudhary Chief Medical Officer To Drive Innovation At the Intersection of Clinical Care and AI

Logo

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBox today announced the appointment of Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), marking the culmination of a six-month search for a leader who embodies the company’s vision of building the “Cardiology Clinic of the Future.”As a Cardiologist, Dr. Chaudhary brings a unique blend of clinical expertise, academic excellence, and technological innovation in AI that aligns seamlessly with HBox’s mission. His career includes distinguished clinical training from Johns Hopkins, and UPMC, and practice at Mayo Clinic, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, combined with extensive research in translational medicine and artificial intelligence. Holding an MS in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and advanced business training from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, Dr. Chaudhary stands at the rare intersection of medicine, translational research, computer science, and healthcare innovation.A prolific researcher with over 150 published papers, and more than 18 citations in clinical guidelines and scientific statements, Dr. Chaudhary has long been committed to harnessing data and technology to transform care delivery. His work demonstrates how advanced analytics and AI/ML can be applied to clinical decision-making and patient engagement, ensuring scalable improvements in outcomes. This vision is closely aligned with HBox’s “Virtual Clinic in a Clinic” model, which empowers cardiology practices to deliver next-generation care while unlocking new efficiencies and revenue streams.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chaudhary to HBox,” said Banu Dhanakoti, Founder and CEO of HBox. “His background in both clinical medicine, business, and computer science, paired with his leadership in translational research, further bolsters our acceleration toward building the Cardiology Clinic of the Future. With several new products set to launch in the coming months, Dr. Chaudhary’s expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation that benefits patients and providers alike.”In his new role, Dr. Chaudhary will help lead the integration of AI-driven insights into cardiology practices, design scalable clinical pathways, and guide the company’s clinical strategy as it prepares for rapid growth.“I am deeply honored to join HBox at such a transformative moment,” said Dr. Chaudhary. “The opportunity to merge advanced technology with world-class clinical practice represents the future of healthcare. I look forward to working with the talented team at HBox to build solutions that not only improve patient outcomes but also redefine how cardiology is practiced and delivered.”About HBoxHBox is a leader in AI-driven technology platforms for practices in Cardiology, Nephrology and Pulmonology. Its unique “Virtual Clinic in a Clinic” model enables practices to deliver comprehensive virtual care services, enhance patient engagement, and generate new recurring revenue streams. HBox is committed to building the Clinic of the Future through innovation in product development, clinical integration, and patient-centered care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.