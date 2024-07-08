HBox and Michigan Kidney Consultants Partner to Elevate Kidney Care in Greater Detroit Area
HBox and Michigan Kidney Consultants Partner Up to Leverage AI for Personalized Kidney CareSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBox and Michigan Kidney Consultants (MKC) are proud to announce a strategic partnership dedicated to raising the bar for kidney care in the greater Detroit area. This collaboration creates a multifaceted approach to kidney disease management, prioritizing the overall well-being of patients beyond just physical health. With 24 physicians and 13 mid-level providers, MKC is the largest, board-certified independent Nephrology group in Michigan. HBox will introduce its Virtual Clinic-in-a-Clinic model essentially bridging the gap between MKC and its patients by taking CKD care to the home setting. An estimated 37 million Americans live with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Through this alliance, HBox and MKC aim to significantly improve the lives of countless individuals.
Patient-Centered Approach to CKD Management
The combined expertise of HBox and MKC will offer a patient-centered approach to CKD care in the Detroit area with personalized care plans and a tech layer designed to put the patient in control. Empowered patients given all the necessary tools to stay engaged and vested in their care journey is a clear difference maker. HBox and MKC realize the changing role of patients and what innovation can bring to CKD care.
"The HBox program has the potential to profoundly impact patients," said David McKay, Executive Director of MKC. "Earlier intervention and the additional support this program offers can significantly improve the lives of those living with CKD. We partnered with HBox understanding that their offering including hardware, software, mobile app technology, clinical services and administrative support was a great fit for our existing workflows”.
“In MKC we saw a partner willing to push the edges of innovation to bringing unparalleled CKD care to Michigan”, said Banu Dhanakoti Founder and CEO of HBox. “We are thrilled to be deploying the HBox Virtual Clinic-In-a-Clinic platform including our patient-centered mobile app at MKC.”
AI Transforming Kidney Care
This partnership is further enhanced by the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is rapidly changing the landscape of kidney care, enabling earlier diagnoses, more precise treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes. HBox and MKC will leverage AI tools to put the patient in control using AI-driven task engines on the HBox mobile app. HBox also utilizes AI in analyzing vast amounts of patient data to develop insights that will empower nephrologists at MKC to make data-driven clinical decisions and personalize treatment plans for each patient. Ultimately, this integration of AI will contribute to a future where kidney disease can be managed more effectively, improving the quality of life for patients in the Detroit area.
"A diagnosis of kidney disease is a major life event that affects all aspects of a patient's life, and the lives of their loved ones," explained Dr. Basel Taha, MKC’s lead physician working with HBox. "By working together, HBox and Michigan Kidney Consultants will deliver a groundbreaking, patient-centered model to caring for individuals with CKD. We envision learnings from this journey to enhance care across other efforts at MKC including on the Value Based Care side."
About Michigan Kidney Consultants (MKC)
MKC is the largest independent Board-Certified Nephrology group in Michigan. With 37 providers in total, MKC has 14 office locations where it serves its patients including a Vascular Access Center and an Ambulatory Surgery Center. More information on MKC can be found here: https://www.michigankidney.com/
About HBox.ai
HBox.ai is a leader in AI-driven technology platforms, offering cardiology practices a unique "Virtual Clinic in a Clinic" model. This model enables practices to deliver virtual care services while creating new recurring revenue streams. By leveraging its AI expertise, HBox.ai provides comprehensive virtual care solutions that empower cardiologists to offer optimal care to their patients. More information on HBox can be found here: https://www.hbox.ai/
