Cripple Creek's 2025 Fall Fest: A High-Altitude Harvest for Leaf Peepers and Families

Pet Costume Parade Pie Eating Contest Fall Fest Flyer

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Two Mile High Club of Cripple Creek, Colorado, announces the return of its annual Fall Fest, set to take place on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025. This year's festival is a celebration of autumn splendor, designed to attract "leaf peepers" and families alike with a weekend of free, fun-filled activities and a backdrop of breathtaking fall foliage.Admission to the festival is completely free, offering an affordable and unforgettable way to experience the vibrant colors of the Colorado high country. As the golden aspen leaves reach their peak, attendees can enjoy a full weekend of activities, entertainment, food and drink and the unique charm of Cripple Creek.This year’s Fall Fest promises a lineup of beloved attractions and exciting new additions. The popular Free Kids' Zone will be back, providing a safe and engaging space with plenty of activities for kids of all ages. Festivalgoers can also enjoy a diverse schedule of live music and entertainment on 3 stages, and witness the impressive artistry of chainsaw carving as sculptors transform logs into stunning works of art.Adding to the fall-themed fun, 2025's festival introduces several new attractions that are sure to become instant favorites:• Square Dancing: Kick up your heels and join in the traditional fun of square dancing, a perfect way to connect with the community.• Hayrides: Take a scenic tour through the town on a classic hay ride, offering a new perspective on the historic streets and surrounding scenery.• Pie Eating Contests: A true test of appetite and speed! Sign up to compete for bragging rights in a series of delicious pie-eating challenges.• Fall Bingo: A family-friendly game with a festive twist, offering a chance to win prizes.• Pet Costume Parade: Dress up your furry friends for the most adorable event of the weekend! This year's parade will be led by the town's most famous residents—the notorious free-roaming Cripple Creek donkeys—serving as the esteemed grand marshals."Fall Fest has always been about celebrating our community and the beauty of the season," said Brandon Westoff of the Two Mile High Club. "This year, we've really focused on creating an even more immersive and fun experience for everyone. From the thrill of chainsaw carving demonstrations to the simple joy of a hayride, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy. And, of course, what's Fall Fest in Cripple Creek without our beloved donkeys?"Cripple Creek's 2025 Fall Fest offers the perfect escape for those seeking to combine the annual ritual of leaf peeping with free family entertainment. Come for the vibrant fall colors, stay for the live music, unique activities, craft vendors, delicious food and drink, and the chance to meet the infamous, free-roaming donkeys.Event Details:• What: 2025 Cripple Creek Fall Fest• When: Saturday, October 4 (11:00am – 9:00pm) & Sunday, October 5 (10:00am-5:00pm)• Where: Downtown Cripple Creek, Colorado (Bennett Ave)• Admission: FreeFor more information and a detailed schedule of events, please visit https://www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com/fallfest or follow us on social media @CCDonkeys.

