Celebrate the 94th Annual Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, Colorado, June 27-29

Two Racers and a Donkey finish the Donkey Derby Race

Donkey Derby Days are Here

Following an incredibly successful celebration in 2024, with an estimated 30,000 people in attendance, we will once again feature Donkey Races on both Saturday and Sunday.” — Brandon Westhoff

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tired of the heat? Chill with the donkeys in the high mountain town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, at the 'Best Festival this side of Pikes Peak!' The Two Mile High Club (TMHC), caretakers of the Cripple Creek Donkeys since 1931, invites you to enjoy its biggest festival of the summer, "Donkey Derby Days," June 27-29, 2025. It is free family fun at its best.Profits from Donkey Derby Days provide money for the care of the herd of 14 Cripple Creek Donkeys, who remind us of the original herd released from their work in the Gold Mines in the early 1900s. In 1931, local businessmen formed the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Two Mile High Club to care for these precious animals, and in 94 years, that care has continued uninterrupted. The Two Mile High Club is busy raising money for a much-needed new barn for the herd. Members hope to break ground in 2026."Following an incredibly successful celebration in 2024, with an estimated 30,000 people in attendance, we will once again feature Donkey Races on both Saturday and Sunday. People come from all over to watch and participate," Brandon Westhoff, president of the Two Mile High Club, said. This year's Donkey Derby Days, celebrating its 94th year, brings twice as much musical entertainment as in years past, with two full stages and a Busker stage. The opening concert features the United States Air Force Academy Band "Blue Delta" on Friday night, and on Saturday, see the Flying W Wranglers perform after a tremendous All-Americana morning parade, with a surprise in the sky at 11:00 a.m. Visitors will enjoy a variety of live music throughout the weekend. Shop until you drop and eat until you pop, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks on site. Wet your whistle at two different beer gardens. And for the kids, this year's kids' zone will feature a variety of bounce houses and water pool entertainment, all free to the kids, compliments of the City of Cripple Creek. To learn more about the Cripple Creek Donkeys or to donate, sponsor or volunteer, please visit our website at https://www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com "We couldn't accomplish this without the support of our sponsors, including the casinos and various businesses and individuals throughout the region. Thanks to all the volunteers who have stepped up to make this the best Donkey Derby Days yet," Westhoff said. "Our TMHC Donkey Derby Day Committee has once again worked tirelessly for the better part of the year to provide this festival for all to enjoy free of charge. See you in Cripple Creek this coming weekend!"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.