Park Properties Enters UK Market, Showcasing UAE’s Most Affordable Waterfront Property

L-R : Muhammad Saeed Mirza , Mr.Ali Jaber & Mr.Mohammad Osama Jabbar

Introducing Ajman Creek Towers: waterfront residences in Ajman from GBP 168,000 with flexible post-handover payment plans for UK investors.

Ajman Creek Towers is redefining affordable waterfront living in the UAE.” — Muhammad Saeed Mirza, COO, Park Properties

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Properties, the exclusive sales arm of Park Group, is officially entering the UK market with the launch of its flagship development, Ajman Creek Towers , at two upcoming property exhibitions in London.After the sell-out success of Park Beach Residence 1 and Park Beach Residence 2, both beachfront projects that sold out shortly after launch, Park Properties is introducing Ajman Creek Towers to international investors as its next milestone project.Developed by GJ Properties and exclusively presented by Park Properties, Ajman Creek Towers combines luxury with affordability. Starting from just GBP 168,000 (from GBP 157 per sq. ft.), it is positioned as the most affordable waterfront property in the UAE , offering lifestyle appeal, modern amenities, and strong long-term investment potential.Track Record of SuccessWith over 10 years of real estate experience in the UAE, Park Group has successfully delivered projects across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman. This proven track record of execution, quality, and timely delivery strengthens investor confidence as the Group expands into international markets.Upcoming ExhibitionsPark Properties will participate in:Dubai Property Expo 2025 – 6–7 September 2025 at London Hilton, Park LaneAjman Creek Towers – Affordable Luxury by the WaterAjman Creek Towers offers investors a rare opportunity to own a waterfront residence in the UAE at unmatched affordability. With flexible post-handover payment plans, the development combines lifestyle appeal with strong investment value. Strategically located in Ajman, the project brings together premium waterfront living, modern amenities, and long-term rental potential, making it a standout option for UK-based investors.A Landmark Entry into the UKThis marks Park Properties’ first direct engagement with UK investors, reflecting the company’s ambition to expand its international footprint. By showcasing at these two prestigious expos, Park Properties aims to connect with global investors and highlight the unmatched value proposition of Ajman Creek Towers.“Ajman Creek Towers is redefining affordable waterfront living in the UAE,” said Muhammad Saeed Mirza, COO of Park Properties. “With prices from just GBP 157 per sq. ft., UK investors now have an accessible entry point into one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the region.”For more information, visit: www.parkproperties.ae or contact: +971 43550019

