Major Developments Announces Patrice Evra as Project Partner for Colibri Views at Landmark RAK Central Event

Major Developments with Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra joins Major Developments for Colibri Views, unveiling the UAE's first rooftop Footbot and boosting RAK Central’s Live-Work-Play vision.

I am proud to partner with Major Developments on Colibri Views — a world-class project that reflects ambition and innovation and embodies RAK Central’s Live-Work-Play spirit.” — Patrice Evra

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Developments made headlines at the landmark RAK Central event by officially announcing global football legend Patrice Evra , former Manchester United champion and captain of the French national team, as Project Partner on Colibri Views , its upcoming flagship tower set to become one of the tallest developments within RAK Central.The announcement was made during the high-profile event that marked the completion of RAK Central’s core infrastructure, led by H.E. Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, and attended by prominent industry and government leaders. The occasion outlined RAK Central’s next phase as a world-class, Live-Work-Play destination aligned with RAK Vision 2030, set to welcome over 6,000 professionals. ALEC was confirmed as the main contractor for the RAK Central HQ Office Complex, underscoring the district’s rapid move from planning to delivery and its mandate to bring business, lifestyle, and tourism together.On stage, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, and Patrice Evra unveiled the vision behind Colibri Views, presenting it as a tower that aligns with the district’s dynamic philosophy of blending business, lifestyle, and leisure. They also introduced the project’s signature innovation, the UAE’s first and only rooftop Footbot football simulator , an award-winning performance-driven wellness experience designed by Evra. Conceived to integrate sport and technology into everyday life, the Footbot offers data-led training and recovery within a residential setting, reshaping the region’s definition of modern amenities.The announcement was followed by a plaque-signing ceremony by Patrice Evra, presented to H.E. Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, as a gesture of gratitude and reverence, commemorating this milestone moment for RAK Central and Major Developments.Patrice Evra expressed his conviction in the project, stating, “I am proud to partner with Major Developments on Colibri Views. I believe they will deliver a world-class project that reflects ambition and innovation, and I admire how this vision embraces the spirit of RAK Central as a place where people can truly live, work, and play.”Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, added, “RAK Central’s infrastructure completion is a decisive achievement and a credit to Marjan’s leadership. It creates the conditions for serious investment, serious business, and a quality of life that draws global talent. Colibri Views is conceived in harmony with this vision, an address that pairs architectural clarity with meaningful innovation. Our collaboration with Patrice Evraand the introduction of Footbot reflect our commitment to bring performance and wellness into everyday living while contributing to the calibre of this district.”RAK Central is emerging as the UAE’s most anticipated Central Business District, envisioned as a seamless ecosystem where business, lifestyle, and tourism converge. With world-class infrastructure now complete, the district is poised to welcome global enterprises, thousands of professionals, and vibrant residential communities, anchored by proximity to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort just seven minutes away. In harmony with this vision, Colibri Views by Major Developments brings architectural stature, panoramic views of Wynn Resort, Al Hamra Golf Course, and the Arabian Sea, and a new layer of performance-driven innovation, reinforcing the transformative trajectory of RAK Central.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.