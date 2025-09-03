The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) Elects New National Commander & National Vice Commander

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected its 94th National Commander, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) Scott P. Stevens, USA, (R) of El Paso, TX and 6th National Vice Commander, Master Sergeant (E-7) Selina Kanowitz, USAFR, USA, (R) of Voorhees, NJ during its 130th Annual National Convention in Henderson, NV.National Commander (NC) Scott Stevens, a Life Member of JWV since 2012, has held a wide range of leadership positions within both JWV and the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (NMAJMH). Nationally, he has just completed his term as National Vice Commander, served on the JWV National Executive Committee, and has been an active member of several key committees, including Action Officer, the Constitution & Bylaws, Membership, and Information Technology Committees. He also chairs the National Convention Credentialing and Registration Committee and leads efforts to update the organization's vital documents. At the regional level, Stevens served as Department of TALO Commander from 2018 to 2020 and chaired their Membership Committee. Locally, he has held multiple leadership roles in Maurice Kubby Post 749. At NMAJMH, Stevens served on the Board of Directors and contributed to the Programs and Exhibits Committee.“As National Commander, my focus will be on putting the National organization on a stable financial condition, establishing sound business practices, establishing a Development Program, and increasing our membership. During my year, I reaffirm that JWV will continue to be at the forefront of advocacy for veterans and service members in Congress, as well as standing firm against antisemitism and all kinds of hatred, bigotry, and discrimination. I will also look to strengthen JWV’s outreach and coalition building with Jewish community organizations and veterans service organizations.Stevens began his military career in February 1974 as an E-1 and was assigned as a HAWK Missile Battery Launcher Crewman. Over the next twelve years, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class (E-7). After 16 years of service, he applied for the position of Warrant Officer and was assigned as a Patriot Missile Tactician/Technician. Before his retirement (after 30 years), he served as a Brigade Senior Patriot Missile Tactics and Systems Maintenance Trainer/Evaluator.Scott is a past Vice President of the Sun City Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officer Association (1997-1998) and currently serves as the President of Congregation Temple Mount Sinai, El Paso, Texas (2023-2025).Scott was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida (1957). Scott is married to Bonny Stevens (1977) and has two sons and five grandsons.NVC Selina KanowitzNational Vice Commander Selina Kanowitz, a member of JWV since 1991, has held a wide range of leadership positions within both JWV, and she is presently a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (NMAJMH). She serves on the JWV National Executive Committee. She has been a member of several national-level committees, including stints as the Vice Chair of the National Membership Committee and Vice Chair of the Resolutions Committee.At the regional level, Kanowitz served as the Commander of the New Jersey Department from 2022 to 2023 and from 2024 to 2025. She also received the Edward Blatt Award as Department Commander of the Year in 2024. She has organized and/or participated in over 150 events as a member of JWV, including those at the Local, State, and National Levels of Government.“As the National Vice Commander, my focus will be to assist our National Commander, Scott Stevens, by helping him get the organization on a stable financial footing, assisting with the creation of a strategic plan, and providing clear transparency to the members of JWV. Additionally, I aim to establish a mentoring and enrichment practicum that will help develop future leaders of JWV, from the local to the national level, and increase our membership. I will continue to support National Commander Stevens in advocating for veterans and service members and in combating antisemitism and all kinds of hatred, bigotry, and discrimination.”Kanowitz began her military career in January 1977 as an E-1 and served as a Radiologic Technologist, later becoming an NCOIC in that field. During her career in the Air Force Reserve, she also continued her education, earning certification as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist and obtaining certification in safety education. She also served during Operation Desert Storm at Joint Base Maguire/Dix/Lakehurst as a Noncommissioned Leader. She was also responsible for supervising six different medical areas, which required many hours of familiarization with the sections under her purview.Kanowitz served as Post Commander for JWV Post 126 in Cherry Hill, NJ, from 2020 to 2022, during which she was awarded the Post Commander of the Year award for both 2021 and 2022.Selina was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1952. Selina is married to Howard Kanowitz and has two grown adult children and an Amazon red-colored parrot named Remington.###About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America:Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

