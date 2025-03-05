JWV National Commander Raises Concerns Over Hiring Freeze and Probationary Terminations

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) National Commander Gary Ginsburg testified at a Joint Hearing with the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees (HVAC and SVAC), expressing grave concern over the impact of the federal hiring freeze and probationary terminations on veterans' services and employment."It is imperative that no veterans’ services or benefits are reduced or lost because of these personnel actions," said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg. "Further, veterans, including disabled veterans, comprise more than one-third of the VA and DoD workforce, and these hardworking employees should not be at risk of losing their jobs."JWV is calling on veterans and their families to share their experiences. If you or someone you know has been affected by the hiring freeze, termination, or a reduction or delay in receiving benefits or services, please reach out to NED@jwv.org.JWV will ensure that your concerns are shared directly with members and staff of the House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees.###About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of AmericaFounded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

