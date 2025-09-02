Ivanhoe Ale Works Announces Annual Oktoberfest on September 13th, in Denison, TX

Our new Oktoberfest logo, join our mug club, and get this logo on a free mug! Steudl Kölsch, the new beer debuting at IAW's Oktoberfest.

Raise a stein with seasonal brews, Bavarian bites, polka beats, and festive contests at Ivanhoe Ale Works’ annual Oktoberfest

We’re especially proud to share Steudl Kölsch this year, a personal tribute that also captures the spirit of celebration.” — Brewmaster Bryan Thomas

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktoberfest returns to Ivanhoe Ale Works on Saturday, September 13, from 3–6 p.m., bringing together authentic German-inspired food, festive competitions, and an unforgettable lineup of seasonal beers.This year’s celebration will feature the debut of Steudl Kölsch, a crisp, easy-drinking brew crafted in honor of Brewmaster Bryan Thomas’s late mother. With a 4.5% ABV and 25 IBU, the Kölsch offers a lighter body and balanced flavor—perfect for all-day sipping. Guests can also enjoy the return of Ivanhoe’s beloved Schnitzengiggle Märzen, hailed by fans as one of the best in the region, alongside a robust German Bock and seven additional beers fresh off the tap.Food lovers will be treated to the Oktoberfest Plate, featuring bratwurst, sauerkraut, a full pretzel with ground mustard, German potato salad, and a pickle spear.The festival atmosphere will be amplified by live music from the AlpenMusikanten Duet, a lively polka and folk duo known for accordion-driven tunes, yodels, surprise guitar solos, and plenty of on-stage antics. From 3–6 p.m., their high-energy performance will transform Ivanhoe into a true Bavarian bash.Adding to the excitement are two Oktoberfest favorites:• Stein Holding Contest – endurance, strength, and steely determination.• Pretzel Eating Contest – for the boldest (and hungriest) competitors.Mug Club Members will enjoy exclusive perks including a free Oktoberfest meal and a limited-edition Oktoberfest mug to commemorate the occasion.“Oktoberfest is our chance to go all out—new beers, traditional favorites, and music that keeps the whole place buzzing,” said Brewmaster Bryan Thomas.Attendees can stay tuned to the official Facebook event page for sneak peeks, beer highlights, and other announcements leading up to the festival.📍 Ivanhoe Ale Works – Downtown Denison📞 903-464-0030🌐 ivanhoealeworks.com🎶 Great beer. Great food. Great music.About Ivanhoe Ale WorksFounded in 2015 in a historic repurposed theater, Ivanhoe Ale Works is proud to be part of Texas’s first combined brewery and winery, alongside Homestead Winery . With a focus on creative, approachable craft beers and a commitment to community, Ivanhoe Ale Works has become a cornerstone of Historic Downtown Denison.

