Sapphire Artists Names Ana Gibert as National Director of Tour Operations

National Director of Tour Operations Concierge Touring Services

Ana is elevating concierge tour services for emerging artists, record labels, and artist management firms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapphire Artists Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Ana Gibert (pronounced “On-uh G - Bear”) to National Director of Tour Operations. In her new role, Gibert will lead nationwide logistics and operational strategy for touring artists, bringing her cross-disciplinary expertise and artist-first approach to the forefront of Sapphire’s national touring infrastructure.

Previously serving as Tour Development Coordinator for the Eastern U.S., Gibert has built a reputation as a sharp strategist and creative collaborator. Her promotion marks a key step in Sapphire’s continued growth and commitment to supporting artists on every leg of their journey—from early development to national and global stages.

Gibert’s background spans film, photography, music, and artist management, giving her a unique, holistic perspective on tour operations. An award-winning music photographer, she’s worked extensively with major festivals across the country while also gaining hands-on experience at record labels—giving her insight from both sides of the touring equation.

“Ana brings a rare blend of creative vision and operational savvy to the table,” said Company Spokesperson, Solomon Ewing, CAO, Sapphire Artists, Inc.

“She understands what artists need to succeed—both onstage and behind the scenes.”

Her promotion reflects Sapphire Artists’ mission to empower artists through experienced, forward-thinking leadership. Gibert is excited to continue working alongside Ken, Sapphire's CEO, a 35-year veteran of artist booking, concert promotion, and artist management, helping Sapphire Artists push the boundaries of what’s possible in today’s live music landscape.

About Sapphire Artists Inc.

Sapphire Artists Inc. is a boutique artist concierge touring operations company dedicated to building sustainable, long-term careers for both emerging and established artists. Specializing in genres including EDM (all forms), Rock & Roll, Alt Rock, Classic Rock, Pop Rock, Pop, and Experimental R&B, Sapphire supports talent through innovative touring strategies, immersive sound and lighting design, and precision-focused logistical support.

