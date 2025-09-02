Teal Season Opens in Texas Sept. 20

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Teal hunting season kicks off Sept. 20 and for the first time in nearly 20 years, Texas waterfowl hunters face a shortened early season.

The Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Canadian Wildlife Service in May of 2024 estimated the blue-winged teal breeding population at 4.55 million birds, a 15 percent decline and the lowest estimate in two decades. USFWS requires a minimum population of 4.7 million birds to authorize a full 16-day season.

The most recent May survey showed an even lower estimate of 4.4 million blue-winged teal, which is now 13 percent below the long-term average. Unfortunately, hunters can also expect another shortened season next year during the 2026-27 hunting season.

Blue-winged teal, the second most abundant duck in North America and the primary species targeted during Texas’s early teal season, have faced tough conditions on their northern breeding grounds. Prolonged drought in key areas of Canada and the Dakotas has reduced habitat quality and nesting success, leading to population declines.

“While it’s disappointing to see the decreased hunting season, teal remain an important and resilient species,” said Kevin Kraai, Waterfowl Program Leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Hunters can still expect fair opportunity this September, especially where wet conditions earlier in the summer have provided good habitat locally.”

Habitat conditions are on the drier side across Texas following a wet summer. Drought conditions in Central Texas restricted irrigation water for the state’s rice prairies and left landowners reliant on rainfall to fill wetlands and fields. Hunters can expect teal to concentrate in the areas where irrigation or groundwater is available.

Despite the challenges, Kraai indicates hunters can still anticipate an average teal season in Texas this fall.

“Local wet conditions earlier this summer should hold birds in many areas,” added Kraai. “Hunters who scout ahead and adapt to shifting conditions will likely find success.”

The nine-day statewide 2025 early teal season in Texas will run Sept. 20-28. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

Kraai reminds migratory bird hunters that they need to make sure they are Harvest Information Program (HIP) certified and confirm the HIP questions are answered correctly. HIP surveys allow biologists to get an accurate sample of migratory game bird hunters so the USFWS can deliver harvest surveys to selected participants later in the year.

Hunters should purchase their new 2025-26 Texas hunting license prior to hitting the field. In addition, teal/waterfowl hunters will also need a migratory game bird endorsement, Federal Duck Stamp and HIP certification. It’s also required by law that hunters have proof of their completion of a hunter education course.

The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 modified provisions of the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly referred to as the Duck Stamp, now allowing an individual to carry an electronic stamp (E-stamp) for the entire waterfowl hunting season. A physical Federal Duck Stamp will be mailed to each E-stamp purchaser after the hunting season between March 10 – June 30, 2026.

Hunters can find teal season dates, regulations, bag limits and more on this year’s Outdoor Annual. Hunters can also access digital copies of their licenses via the Outdoor Annual and Texas Hunt & Fish apps.

Anyone hunting on Texas public hunting lands must purchase an Annual Public Hunting Permit. Texas has more than one million acres of land for public access. More information about these lands and locations can be found on the TPWD website. Hunters using public lands can complete their on-site registration via the Texas Hunt & Fish app.