Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation today recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month in New York and outlined some of the initiatives that have made the state a national leader in reducing these tragic deaths. Additionally, Governor Hochul directed State landmarks and bridges to be illuminated in purple and teal at dusk today, Sept. 2, to recognize prevention efforts and show solidarity with New Yorkers whose lives have been impacted by suicide.

“Even one suicide is one too many,” Governor Hochul said. “In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, we are redoubling our prevention efforts and raising awareness of the statewide resources available to help those in crisis or anyone who feels like they need someone to talk to.”

September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, dedicated to promoting awareness, education, and action to prevent suicide. The recognition honors the lives lost to suicide, supports the survivors of suicide loss, and reinforces New York State’s commitment to mental health and wellness for all.

New York had the second-lowest suicide rate in the nation in 2023, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The State’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also among the most active in the nation, logging more than 43,000 calls in July alone –second only to California.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential, and available any time of the day or night by phone, text, or chat. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has significantly expanded the capacity of 988 Crisis Contact Centers by increasing funding from $35 million in FY 2023 to $60 million annually.

Supported in all 62 counties statewide, 988 provides a connection to trained crisis counselors who can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress to receive personalized support, get immediate help, and connect with follow-up services.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “No matter what, help is always available and it’s only a simple phone call, text, or online chat away. By calling 988 when you’re feeling troubled or depressed, you can connect with a friendly counselor who is trained to get you the assistance you need. Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to supporting 988 and other suicide prevention initiatives is helping to save lives.”

Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation acknowledging September as Suicide Prevention Month in New York. She also ordered 16 state landmarks and bridges to be illuminated in purple and teal tonight, Sept. 2, including:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Since taking office, I have made it my goal to improve our state’s mental health and expand the resources available for those experiencing a crisis. With the help of Governor Hochul, the Office of Mental Health and my colleagues in the legislature, we have made good strides towards improving outcomes for individuals in crisis, such as the Student Lifeline Act and the Maternal Depression Screening Bill, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month in New York sends a signal to every New Yorker that we care about your mental health and we will continue to fight for you. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for this proclamation and raising awareness of the resources available for those who are going through a mental health crisis.”

Suicide claimed the lives of almost 2,000 individuals in New York in 2023 and is the second-leading cause of death for youth and young adults between the age of 10 and 24, as well as individuals between the age of 25 and 34. Consistent with national trends, the suicide rate among males in New York is 3.5 times the rate among females.

As part of an effort to address suicide deaths, the state has undertaken several initiatives that are aimed at those New Yorkers who are most at risk.

Last year, the State’s Office of Mental Health (OMH) Suicide Prevention Center of New York launched the MISSION project, a five-year federally funded suicide prevention program that is now reaching thousands of youths in the Staten Island area of New York City. This project provided suicide screening for more than 1,400 youth over the past six months and referred 1,110 of them for crisis or mental health services –92 percent of these referrals resulted in these individuals receiving care through the grant’s clinical partnership. This project has also provided school-based mental health providers and clinical or community partners with suicide prevention training.

The State is also continuing to implement the CARES UP initiative, which is aimed at expanding resiliency and suicide prevention efforts among uniformed personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, corrections officers, and emergency dispatchers. OMH has provided funding to 37 first responder organizations through CARES UP and seven veteran serving organizations via a program called Onward Ops. The CARES UP program provides $30,000, for each discipline, annually over two years to increase suicide prevention efforts and wellness programming in their agencies. Governor Hochul was successful in tripling funding for the program in the FY 2025 State Budget, increasing it to $3 million annually.

Through CARES UP, more than 575 uniformed personnel have received mental health and wellness training specifically designed for those working in emergency services. Additionally, roughly $1.7 million has been provided to support first responder suicide prevention, resiliency, and peer support team development training. Onward Ops has helped screen 1,172 service members for suicide risk as they transition back into their community after their tour of duty ends. This program has helped nearly 500 of these individuals to connect with volunteer mentors trained to help ease this transition.

OMH is also overseeing the Capital Connect initiative, a five-year $4.9 million federally funded project that is implementing evidence-based programs and resources designed to support social connectedness in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties.

Now in its third year, the initiative’s Youth-Nominated Support Team program supports the support network of suicidal youth, an approach that has been shown in a study to save youth lives. Young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who have recently attempted or thought about suicide select three or four trusted adults who receive coaching from a trained therapist on how best to support the youth. So far, more than 200 youth have been referred to the program. Additionally, this grant has provided enhanced suicide prevention training and support to more than 40 school districts in the Capital Region.

Capital Connect is also partnering with the construction industry to help raise awareness and foster prevention efforts among the trade. Building Hope Through Action launched in January and has partnered with five construction organizations, which each completed needs assessments to identify gaps in policy, awareness, culture, and education that could be filled to improve their suicide prevention efforts.

Additionally, OMH is in the second year of the Promoting the Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care program, a five-year $10 million federally funded initiative to expand mental health services and use the collaborative care model in youth-serving primary care practices. More than 500 youth from 15 primary care practices have received this care, with nearly all having been assessed for suicide risk.

Under Governor Hochul’s direction, OMH also reconvened the Suicide Prevention Task Force with a goal of strengthening public health approaches, enhancing health system competencies, improving data surveillance methods, and infusing cultural competency in the state’s suicide prevention strategy. Specifically, this task force has a charge to look at special populations in New York, including rural communities.