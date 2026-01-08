Egg Performing Arts Center Interior Renovation Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $19.5 million interior renovation at The Egg Performing Arts Center that modernized the building while honoring its original design. The transformative capital project, the first of its kind since the building was constructed nearly 50 years ago, involved architectural and aesthetic refitting. These include the replacement of seating, carpeting, and lighting throughout the entire building, covering the Kitty Carlisle Hart and Lewis A. Swyer theatres and common spaces, as well as transforming The Egg’s lighting system into a state-of-the-art, fully LED automated system capable of supporting complex productions.

“The Egg is a meeting place for New Yorkers and visitors looking to immerse themselves in the thriving creative industries that are integral to our state’s bold identity,” Governor Hochul said. “As part of Downtown Albany’s revitalization, this long-awaited renovation modernizes one of the Capital Region’s most distinct cultural landmarks. This new chapter of The Egg showcases the value of spaces where the arts and culture converge, and I look forward to welcoming New Yorkers to revisit this landmark.”

The renovation also expands accessible seating in both theatres, upgrades restrooms, and adds an induction loop assistive listening system to improve the experience for guests who use hearing aids or cochlear implants. Public spaces have been refreshed with restored mid-century finishes and new custom furniture designed to complement The Egg’s ellipsoidal structure, aligning the interior with the boldness of the exterior for the first time since the venue opened in 1978. The upgrades will enhance comfort and accessibility for audiences, ensuring The Egg can continue to serve as a pillar of New York’s dynamic arts sector for decades to come.

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “This project ensures that one of New York’s most iconic venues is now safer, more modern, and accessible for everyone who walks through its doors. Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership in prioritizing investments that strengthen Albany and its cultural institutions, we can now reopen the doors for the public to enjoy this community space once again.”

While The Egg’s renovation predates the Championing Albany’s Potential initiative, it fits squarely within Governor Hochul’s commitment to reenergizing downtown as a place where people want to live, work, and visit. This evening, The Egg will host “Hatch The Egg,” a free public celebration from 6 to 8 p.m., offering an opportunity to explore the refreshed building and enjoy music from DJ HollyW8D, as well as a performance by Albany’s Good Karma Studio.

The Egg Board Chair Mary Griffin said, “Today’s ribbon cutting is about honoring The Egg’s legacy while giving artists and audiences the tools they need for the next 50 years. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Governor Hochul for her support of this project and her belief in the importance of the arts to Albany and New York State.”

The Egg Executive Director Diane Eber said, “The Egg is a place where art happens with no straight lines, and these renovations make it possible for us to serve Albany and all of New York in a bigger way. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for believing in this building and making this investment in the arts possible.”

State Senator Patricia A. Fahy said, “The Egg has long been a statewide stage where New Yorkers from every corner convene to appreciate music, dance, and theatre. Updating The Egg reaffirms the importance of the arts scene in the Capital Region and supports our efforts to reconnect Downtown with its residents and visitors. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the state legislature for recognizing the importance of investing in Albany’s cultural institutions.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “For all residents and visitors, The Egg represents one of Albany’s most recognizable and iconic landmarks. A renovation and investment of this magnitude starts with a commitment to provide the public with a first-class experience while ensuring The Egg’s historic legacy extends well into the future. I want to congratulate everyone who contributed to the extraordinary vision and effort necessary to make this endeavor a reality.”

Assemblymember John McDonald III said, “This renovation keeps The Egg competitive as a premier performing arts center and a draw for visitors across the state, something every New Yorker can be proud of and enjoy. The cooperation between Governor Hochul and the legislature shows our commitment to investing in Albany’s cultural infrastructure and supporting the arts for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Today’s ribbon cutting is such an exciting celebration of The Egg’s history as a prized Albany landmark, and the bright future ahead. These upgrades will keep The Egg standing strong for decades to come. This is not just an investment in a building, but in the artwork within that brings us all together. I thank Governor Hochul for helping ensure Albany has a vibrant arts hub that serves our community.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “A thriving Egg means a thriving Albany County, from small businesses to hotels to the people who work in and around this iconic structure. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for investing in this landmark and in the cultural life of the Capital Region and the state.”

City of Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs said, “When people come to visit our great City of Albany, The Egg is the first building they see on our skyline. This exciting renovation helps to solidify this structure as an icon of our downtown, and I am thrilled to celebrate its completion. As a former board member for The Egg, I am thankful to Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing the importance of both this building and the arts for the future of our City.”

About The Egg

The Egg is a performing arts center located in Albany, N.Y.’s Empire State Plaza. An unmistakable feature of the capital city’s skyline, the venue houses two theatres encased in a domed, egg-like concrete structure that took 12 years to construct and was completed in 1978. The Egg presents music, art, theatre, comedy, dance, and family entertainment year-round.

“The Egg” itself is managed by the Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center Corporation. This entity was established to present quality performances accessible to all citizens of New York State and highlight the unique and extraordinary artists from New York, across the country, and around the globe. Through partnerships and collaborations, the Corporation presents performances, spotlights emerging artists, fosters relationships with resident companies and enhances activities in cultural and arts education.

The Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center Corporation is a Public Authority of the State of New York and a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The facility is owned by the state and maintained by the Office of General Services (OGS).