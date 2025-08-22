Decision Lens Selected for Integrated Portfolio Planning to Support Department of the Air Force PEO C3BM

Empowering the Department of the Air Force to Accelerate Capability Delivery and Counter Emerging Threats

Every day I speak with Air and Space Force leaders who are demanding tools that help them prioritize with clarity, plan across multiple years, and adapt quickly to shifting mission needs.” — Lance DeSpain, SVP Air and Space Force, Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is proud to announce its selection by the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management (C3BM) to support its newly unveiled strategic framework. This collaboration aims to enhance multi-year, integrated planning, and prioritization efforts critical to advancing the Air Force’s command and control capabilities.

The new strategic framework is designed to help Air and Space Force leaders rapidly deliver the capabilities their warfighters need, accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies, and shorten acquisition timelines to maintain a decisive edge. With Decision Lens, customers can plan across multiple years, prioritize investments with confidence, and quickly adapt to changing mission demands. This ensures that leaders are empowered to make faster, more transparent decisions that strengthen readiness and enhance lethality.

Lance DeSpain, Senior Vice President of Air and Space Force at Decision Lens, added, “Every day I speak with Air and Space Force leaders who are demanding tools that help them prioritize with clarity, plan across multiple years, and adapt quickly to shifting mission needs. Decision Lens gives them the ability to make those hard trade-offs transparently, ensuring resources are focused on the capabilities that will have the greatest impact on strategic readiness and lethality.”

Decision Lens will serve as the foundation for reoptimizing investments across C3BM’s critical portfolios—ensuring strategic resources are aligned with emerging threats and priorities. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink emphasized this urgency, stating, “Today, we are in an age of rapidly changing technology where tech is obsolete almost as soon as it is developed, and the current geopolitical landscape demands speed and agility – this means an acquisition cycle far shorter than those of our legacy systems and prioritizing resource allocation against the most significant threats and towards the Department’s plans to deal with those threats.”

With purpose-built capabilities including an intake engine to eliminate manual workflows, a data framework grounded in decision science, and what-if scenario planning to evaluate thousands of options, Decision Lens delivers a decisive edge to Air Force leaders making complex, high-stakes decisions.

The growing adoption of Decision Lens across the Air Force underscores the power of commercial-off-the-shelf software to deliver rapid value and broad user engagement—helping secure American military superiority now and into the future.

