New Book: Advocating Well by Patient Advocacy pioneer Teri (Dreher) Frykenberg, R.N.

Advocating Well Teri Frykenberg How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones

Teri Frykenberg’s new book cuts through the jargon and offers strategies for finding strength and understanding in health care.

Our health-care system is so fractured that it’s easy for people to fall through the cracks. My articles arm readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the system.” — Teri Frykenberg, R.N.

MONSON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Should you challenge a medical bill? What’s the difference between nurse practitioners and physician assistants? How do you know it’s time for an elderly parent to stop driving? Can you appeal a health insurance denial?Answers to those questions are among the 80 different health-care topics covered in a new book by Teri (Dreher) Frykenberg, R.N., recognized as one of the pioneers of patient advocacy.“Advocating Well: Strategies for Finding Strength and Understanding in Health Care,” is Frykenberg’s fourth publication in which she provides health-care consumers with valuable insights and information to help them make better decisions, communicate more effectively with their doctors and, most importantly, advocate for themselves and loved ones.“Our health-care system is so fractured that it’s easy for people to fall through the cracks,” she says. “My articles arm readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the system and become effective advocates.“I write about a wide variety of topics, and I think it’s helpful from time to time to put them all together as a handy reference.”Frykenberg makes her home in western Massachusetts, where she spent much of her childhood and graduated from nursing school. She is a registered nurse, critical care manager and board-certified patient advocate She became a patient advocate after working as a nurse for many years, when her father-in-law experienced a health crisis and she realized he wasn’t getting the care he needed – or deserved.Frykenberg founded Nurse Advocate Entrepreneur, a program to help other medical professionals join the ranks of independent patient advocates.One of those speakers was Brad Schwartz, founder of Greater National Advocates, which helps users find an independent patient advocate in their area.“Teri doesn’t sugarcoat the hard stuff,” he says. “She writes candidly about the cracks in our system — implicit bias, fragmentation, insurance barriers, caregiver fatigue. But she never gives in to despair. Instead, she shows us what’s possible when knowledge meets compassion.”Chapters of the new book cover• Caring for yourself and others• Patient advocacy 101• Evolving health-care roles• Frontiers in medical care• Insights into hospital care• Advice about different parts of our bodiesA smorgasbord of topics in the last chapter explains medical malpractice, how to view the current discussion around alcohol, and how to tell if your doctor is gaslighting you – among other subjects.“The book can be read straight through or used as a reference when particular health-care questions come up,” Frykenberg says. “I hope readers find it to be a valuable resource.”“Advocating Well: Strategies for Finding Strength and Understanding in Health Care” is available for $19.99 at Amazon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.