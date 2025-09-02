OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp emphasizes need for effective consultation with non-majority communities during visit to Kosovo

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp visited Kosovo from 25 to 29 August 2025, where he met with the authorities in Prishtinë/Priština. He also met representatives of non-majority communities, religious leaders and civil society organizations, as well as members of the international community.

The High Commissioner visited Prishtinë/Priština, Gjilan/Gnjilane, Parteš/Partesh, North Mitrovicë/Mitrovica and Gračanica/Gracanicë. Among others, he met with President Vjosa Osmani, Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Acting Minister of Communities and Returns Nenad Rasic, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla and Kosovo Police Director Gazmend Hoxha. He heard from political parties and civil society organizations representing non-majority communities and had an exchange of views with Bishop Teodosije. He also met senior officials from the European Union Rule of Law Mission, the Kosovo Force and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo.

Kamp had the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into matters of relevance to his mandate on the situation of non-majority communities in Kosovo, including their participation in public life, as well as rule of law issues and language rights. While in the north of Kosovo, the High Commissioner was able to focus on the dynamics there and their effects on residents from all communities, particularly Kosovo Serbs.

In his engagements, the High Commissioner emphasized the need for meaningful dialogue and consultations with non-majority communities on issues affecting them and the importance of their effective participation in public life.

The office of the HCNM has been engaged in Kosovo on the implementation of the framework of language rights for several years, and during this visit Kamp met with the Rector of the University of Prishtinë/Priština to discuss the status of the Balkanistics Programme.

The visit was organized with the support of and in close co-operation with the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.