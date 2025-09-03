DOCUmation of West Texas Wins Gold for Computer/IT Services in Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers’ Choice Awards

About

DOCUmation is Texas’s largest privately held technology solutions provider, serving businesses across the state with smart, scalable tools that power growth. With more than 35 years of experience, we’ve evolved from a print-focused company into a trusted partner for managed IT, cybersecurity, automation, VoIP, and cloud services. Our teams live and work in the communities we serve, combining local relationships with statewide reach. Whether supporting a single office or a multi-location enterprise, we simplify the way organizations work. At DOCUmation, our mission is to help businesses run smarter, faster, and more securely—every step of the way.