DOCUmation Joins the Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA)
Texas’ largest privately-held managed services provider joins national association, MSPAA, to strengthen industry standards and expand statewide impact.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCUmation, Texas’ largest privately-held managed services provider (MSP), has announced its membership in the Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA). The MSPAA is a national organization dedicated to advancing the managed services industry by establishing best practices, supporting professional development, and fostering collaboration among providers.
This milestone underscores DOCUmation’s continued commitment to delivering best-in class managed IT, managed print, process automation, document management software, VoIP, and unified communications to organizations across the state.
Founded in 1990, DOCUmation has grown from a copier dealer into a statewide technology partner with offices in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Midland. By joining the MSPAA, DOCUmation strengthens its industry ties and further positions itself as a trusted provider for mission-critical services across diverse industries, including legal, education, manufacturing, construction, engineering, healthcare, automotive, and more.
Serving organizations of every size, DOCUmation supports more than 3,000 customers across Texas—from small businesses to major enterprises—and partners with established names ranging from all three NBA franchises—the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks—to well-known organizations like Solo Stove, the Alamo, Rice University Athletics, and Dickies Arena.
“MSPAA sets strong standards for our industry, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Art Clarke, Vice President – Managed Technology Services at DOCUmation. “This partnership reaffirms our focus on keeping Texas businesses secure and future-ready.”
DOCUmation’s comprehensive service portfolio includes:
• Managed IT and Cybersecurity Solutions for businesses of all sizes
• Managed Print Services with local, rapid-response support and integrated printing software for smarter management
• Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions for flexible, reliable calling from any location
• Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to keep teams connected across locations
• Process Automation and Workflow Optimization Apps to streamline daily tasks
• Document Management Software designed to simplify operations and maintain compliance
With more than 35 years of experience and a statewide team of technology experts, DOCUmation continues to expand its role as a trusted advisor for Texas businesses navigating today’s fast-changing technology landscape.
