Idaho Power closing Cottonwood Campground at C.J. Strike starting next week for dock upgrades

The following is a news brief from Idaho Power

Idaho Power’s Cottonwood Campground at C.J. Strike Reservoir will be closed from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 while the company installs new docks.

Replacing the existing structures with new floating docks is the latest phase of a multi-year upgrade project designed to improve facilities for visitors. The new floating docks are intended to better withstand changing water levels at the reservoir as well as the frequent waves driven by windy conditions there. Located south of Mountain Home, C.J. Strike is one of southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations for fishing, boating, and water skiing. Idaho Power operates four campgrounds at the reservoir.

Idaho Power replaced the docks at nearby North Park last year and at the Narrows earlier this summer. Upgrades to the docks at Loveridge Bridge are expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

Reservoir access is still available at North Park and Jacks Creek East. Campers or day-use visitors to C.J. Strike can find more information at idahopower.com/camping.