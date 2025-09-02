Governor Ivey Issues Statement on Space Command Headquarters Coming to Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued the following statement on Space Command Headquarters coming to Alabama:

“Soon after President Trump directed the Department of Defense in 2018 to begin planning for this new military branch, Space Force, we began making our own preparations in Alabama for the city of Huntsville to compete to be home for Headquarters. As I have said all along, there is no better place to locate Space Command Headquarters than in Huntsville, Alabama. Today, the facts prevailed, and it is official: Space Command Headquarters is coming to Sweet Home Alabama.

“The Redstone Arsenal region was ready to welcome Space Command Headquarters when I made the official pitch to the Defense secretary in June 2019, and it remains ready today to not only welcome Headquarters, but to welcome all of the military personnel and their families.

“I commend Redstone and city of Huntsville leaders for their diligence in maintaining a mission-ready stance. I also applaud our entire Congressional delegation – Republicans and Democrats – especially Congressman Mike Rogers as chairman of the House Armed Service Committee. As our history shows, Alabama always stands ready to support the defense of our great nation, and Huntsville continues proving the Rocket City is truly ‘Space Central.”’

###