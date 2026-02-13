Governor Ivey Encourages Alabamians to Prepare for Severe Weather Tax-Free

MONTGOMERY – With Alabama’s spring tornado season fast approaching, Governor Kay Ivey on Friday encouraged families and businesses across the state to take advantage of a tax-free opportunity to prepare. Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday will take place Friday, February 20, 2026, through Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. February 20 and ending at midnight February 22, shoppers may purchase eligible severe weather supplies free of the state’s sales tax. Many local governments are also participating by waiving their local sales tax on covered items.

“In Alabama, we experience just about every kind of weather you can imagine – winter cold snaps, spring tornadoes, summer hurricanes, flooding rains and plenty of sunshine in between,” said Governor Ivey. “We can’t control the forecast, but we can control how prepared we are for the unknown. This sales tax holiday gives every Alabama family the opportunity to get ready, rain or shine, and that diligence can make all the difference.”

Alabama experiences severe weather throughout the year, with one of its most active seasons typically occurring from March through May. The tax holiday is timed to give residents an opportunity to prepare just ahead of the peak spring season.

Eligible items include essential supplies priced at $94 or less, such as flashlights, batteries, weather radios and first-aid kits. Portable generators priced at $1,564 or less may also be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

“Severe weather can happen anytime, but preparation can make all the difference,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman. “This sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to gather the necessary supplies to better prepare your family for the upcoming severe weather season. Being prepared is the first step to building a more resilient Alabama.”

Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) Commissioner Vernon Barnett emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the annual savings opportunity.

“This is an annual opportunity, and it arrives at an ideal time for families across Alabama,” said Commissioner Barnett. “I urge residents to take advantage of this weekend to buy critical safety supplies that help keep you and your loved ones safe during severe weather and enjoy the savings that come with it.”

To see if your city or county is participating, visit:

https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/alabama-severe-weather-preparedness-sales-tax-holiday/

For a full list of eligible tax-free items, view the official fact sheet at:

https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2026-Severe-Weather-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Fact-Sheet.pdf

