Governor Ivey Forms Technology Quality Assurance Board to Oversee Innovation and Safeguard Statewide IT Systems

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the formal establishment of the Technology Quality Assurance Board (TQAB) to ensure the responsible, secure and effective deployment of emerging technologies across Alabama executive-branch agencies.

The TQAB was established in accordance with Act 2025-369 (formerly HB207), signed into law by Governor Ivey on May 13, 2025. The legislation expands the duties of the Alabama Office of Information Technology to include cybersecurity oversight and provides for the creation of the TQAB to guide the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The board’s formation also fulfills a key recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Generative Artificial Intelligence, which concluded its work in November 2024. The Task Force’s final report called for the creation of a centralized governance body to evaluate and guide the use of GenAI and other novel technologies in state government.

“The TQAB is a critical step forward in ensuring Alabama’s use of technology is not only innovative, but also secure, ethical and aligned with the public interest,” said Governor Ivey. “This board will help us evaluate new tools through a lens of cybersecurity, privacy and operational excellence.”

The TQAB will be composed of representatives from the following agencies:

Alabama Office of Information Technology

Alabama Department of Finance

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alabama Department of Education

Alabama Medicaid Agency

Alabama Department of Revenue

Alabama Department of Transportation

These agencies will collaborate to review new technologies, develop statewide standards and ensure that innovation is implemented in a way that protects citizen data and enhances government services.

The TQAB will also support the implementation of the GenAI Task Force’s broader recommendations, including the adoption of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Frameworks, the development of internal agency policies for GenAI use and the establishment of AI training programs for state employees.

“Through the TQAB, Alabama is building a smarter, safer and more accountable digital future,” added Governor Ivey.

By bringing together expertise from across state agencies, the TQAB ensures Alabama remains at the forefront of technological innovation while safeguarding the interests of its citizens.

