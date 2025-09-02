HIP Video Promo Presents: The Capsules premieres brand new music video "Machines" on Music-News.com

Dynamic music group The Capsules release electric new single "Machines"

TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of high-tech gadgetry, analog gear feels friendly and almost human. The Capsules have an appreciation for these “machines” that have become like friends along the way, whether tethered to them in the studio or on stage. Like other dedicated rockers, they’ve accumulated their share of these machines: analog pedals, processors, amplifiers, and vintage musical instruments. They’re part of the sound and part of the story. Over the years, Julie and Jason Shields have developed genuine affection for their “machines” — not merely for what they’ve done, but for what they represent — and on their latest single, their tribute to their equipment is not merely metaphorical.

But there is great symbolic significance to turning up again after a while. After a break from releasing new music, The Capsules are roaring again, and the joy they feel from plugging back into the current is palpable. “The silence breaks/the circuits pulse/reverberate,” sings Julie Shields, with a combination of relief, excitement, and quiet swagger. Are they talking about their devices, their music, or themselves? Does it make a difference?

These aren’t quite the same Capsules audiences might remember. They’ve returned with a familiar sound, but it’s also stormier, thornier, more immersive, and simultaneously more current yet nostalgic. Overtones of darkwave, dream pop, shoegaze, and other contemporary styles are audible in the “Machines” mix. The Capsules' familiar synths are still there, but with “Machines,” they’ve cranked the dials on those vintage pedals, overdriven their amps, and are returning to a more analog sound. In this new video for “Machines,” the members of the band become pure crackling static, spiky, vaguely human-shaped white lines on a black background, a tangle of wire, a crushed schematic, a neural network, a visual expression of angular sound. Handwritten words coalesce above the heads of the figures. Like the signal from the amplifiers, they’re shaky and buzzy at first, but then they coalesce, and they make every phrase ring out, loud and clear.

