MergersandAcquisitions.net Offers Complimentary Business Valuations for Companies Exceeding $10 Million in Revenue

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersandAcquisitions.net , a platform dedicated to dealmaking insights, valuation support, and middle-market M&A advisory, today announced a new initiative to provide complimentary business valuations for qualified companies with $10 million or more in annual revenue.“Most owners don’t know what their business is worth—and that’s a problem when the stakes are this high,” said Ryan Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer at MergersandAcquisitions.net. “Our goal is to give founders real, actionable insights without the pressure or price tag.”The initiative is designed to empower business owners and management teams with objective, data-driven valuation benchmarks, whether they’re exploring a sale, raising capital, considering a merger, or simply planning for long-term succession.What the Complimentary Valuation IncludesThe complimentary valuation package includes:Detailed Enterprise ValuationBased on trailing 12-month financials, normalized EBITDA, and industry-specific multiplesMarketability AssessmentEvaluation of buyer universe, strategic fit, and potential market interestPreliminary Buyer LandscapeInsight into active acquirers and private equity groups targeting similar businessesReadiness ScorecardEvaluation of internal systems, financial reporting, and areas for value optimization“This isn’t some automated calculator. It’s a strategic, human-driven analysis designed for owners who want clarity,” Schwab added. “Whether you’re looking to exit or just get your house in order, knowing your valuation is the logical first step.”Who QualifiesTo qualify for a complimentary valuation, companies must:--Generate $10 million or more in trailing twelve-month revenue--Operate in North America--Be interested in M&A, recapitalization, or liquidity planning in the next 6–36 monthsIndustries of particular focus include: software/SaaS, business services, industrials, healthcare, e-commerce, and digital media.Why This MattersWith heightened acquisition interest from private equity and strategic buyers, many middle-market businesses are in a prime position to capitalize—yet too few know where they stand.“We want to make it easier for business owners to explore their options—without signing long-term advisory agreements or spending tens of thousands on a valuation,” Schwab said. “This offer is about education, transparency, and starting the conversation on the right foot.”About MergersandAcquisitions.netMergersandAcquisitions.net is a dealmaking platform offering M&A guidance, industry research, and valuation tools for lower- and middle-market business owners. Led by seasoned investment bankers and advisors, the platform provides sell-side advisory, buyer outreach, deal structuring, and value-maximizing strategies across a wide range of industries. MergersandAcquisitions.net is a platform wholly-owned and operated by HOLD.co

